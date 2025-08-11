In one post she shared that her temperature dropped overnight and she had head back to hospital. She said a bacteria was making her sick and she had to pause chemotherapy.
Former Miss SA finalist Tamsyn Gerrits opens up about cancer battle
Image: Tamsyn Gerrits/Instagram
The 28-year-old co-owner and head of paid ads for Jane Doe Media, Tamsyn Gerrits, has shared on her Instagram how she took a dramatic turn for the worse during the Easter weekend.
“On our way to Bellville Melomed ER [emergency room]. Woke up from shooting pain in my left side (abdomen and lower back). Feels like cold metal pressing on the inside and pretty bad nausea,” she said.
The next day, after seeing doctors, Gerrits said: “The doctor finally saw me. She's very confident it's an ovarian tumour. It's about 16cm in diameter. No CT scan needed. If we don't operate soon I could lose my ovary (ovarian torsion).”
Gerrits, who entered the Miss South Africa pageant and made it all the way to the top five of the 2022 edition, shared how she woke up with a swollen belly one morning which she assumed it was bloating but the mild discomfort wouldn’t go away.
She said she looked like she was four or five months' pregnant, but knew she wasn't.
“Every morning my stomach looked round and hard. Not soft or squishy like normal bloating. I knew something wasn’t right.”
After being diagnosed Gerrits started her chemotherapy journey and shared the downs she went through. From hair loss to skin reactions, she bared it all online. In one video she revealed she wanted to cut her hair with her sister but had to cut it herself due to the amount of hair loss.
In a separate Instagram story she shared more about the changes her body was going through with a picture attached of her face puffy and red.
“I had the fright of my life this morning. Didn’t recognise myself. This is hard to share but I’m committed to being as authentic as possible throughout the process. Gained 7kg since Monday from all the fluids being pumped into me, steroids and temporary menopause I’ve been put into. My body doesn’t know how to deal with all the sudden crazy changes,” she said.
In one post on her way to Melomed in the middle of the night she said: “It’s so crazy to me that one moment you can [be] fit and healthy and prepping for Hyrox [global fitness competition] and the next you’re playing hospital ping-ping."
Gerrits also expressed her appreciation to her husband Jaco.
The couple share a two-year-old son after becoming engaged at Vergelegen Estate in October 2021 and marrying in 2023 at Maison Franschoek.
“So appreciative of my husband, who has slept like two hours in total in the past two days driving me around, taking care of me and making sure our son is taken acre of through all of this. Your spouse is the most important decision you’ll ever make and I definitely won. Our absolute hero,” she said.
