How Samsung washing machines make every drop of detergent count

Laundry has always been about detergent and water. But what if the secret to cleaner clothes wasn’t just about what you use — but how you use it?

With the OMO Wash Days campaign, Samsung is shining a spotlight on the hidden power of its intelligent washing machines, showing how features like EcoBubble, AI Wash, and Auto Dispense are transforming the humble laundry cycle into a smarter, more sustainable routine.

Rethinking detergent performance

Too often, detergent is not optimally used, leading to ineffective cleaning, and sometimes, clothing fabric damage. Samsung’s technology reimagines how detergent works by maximising its potential through engineering precision and smart automation.

EcoBubble: Cool water cleaning that works

Samsung’s EcoBubble technology pre-mixes detergent with air and water to create a soapy foam before the wash even begins. These bubbles penetrate fabrics faster and more evenly, activating the cleaning agents at lower temperatures.

Why it matters:

Enables effective soil removal in cool water, thus reducing energy usage.

Prevents shrinkage and colour fading in delicate items.

Ensures detergent is fully activated and absorbed .

AI Wash: Intelligent cycles that think for you

AI Wash uses four smart sensors to detect load weight, fabric type, soil levels, and water clarity, then automatically adjusts water, detergent, and cycle duration in real time.

User benefits:

Convenience and intelligent cycles that think for you.

Washes tailored to the exact condition of each load.

Takes care of your clothes and washes them thoroughly and gently.

This is laundry care that adapts to your lifestyle — and to every sock, shirt, or school uniform you throw in the drum.

Auto Dispense: fill once, many washes

Measuring cups are a thing of the past. Samsung’s Auto Dispense feature holds detergent and softener in dedicated compartments, then automatically dispenses the perfect amount for each load.

Why it works:

Helps to eliminate detergent waste.

Reduces the chance of detergent residue on clothing.

Can run for multiple loads without needing a refill — ideal for busy homes.

SmartThings AI Energy mode

You can monitor and reduce your energy usage with AI Energy mode, which lets you easily check the power consumption and estimates your electricity bill. For certain cycles, it reduces energy use by over 19% with the same performance, by reducing the use of a heater and increasing the cycle time.

Flex Auto Dispense System

Get great washing results with less effort, thanks to the Flex Auto Dispense System. It automatically dispenses the optimal amount of detergent and softener for each load, based on the cycle and load size.

The system is compatible with a variety of detergents and softeners and can store enough for up to 25 loads — or up to 47 loads when using detergent only in the Flex Dispense7 compartment.

The OMO Wash Days campaign aligns with Samsung’s broader commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and intelligent living. Together with trusted, low-suds eco-detergents like OMO, Samsung’s washing machines make detergent work smarter to reduce waste and simplify daily life.

Whether you’re a parent, a professional, or you don’t want to continue wasting water and detergent, Samsung’s smart laundry innovations ensure that every drop of detergent delivers maximum impact — with less effort, less waste, and better results.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.