Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has reflected on her journey at the pageant, a year after her withdrawal.
The 24-year-old reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania withdrew from the competition after controversy surrounding her nationality. She moved on to compete for Miss Universe Nigeria, where she won.
In an Instagram story, Adetshina shared a video from last year, dated August 12, four days after she stepped down, captioned: “Last year, on this day, my dream was shattered in front of my eyes, but I'm grateful for this journey.”
The beauty queen, who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother who allegedly stole someone's identity, faced intense scrutiny and online attacks, with many questioning her identity.
The department of home affairs found prima facie evidence suggesting fraud and identity theft may have been committed by Adetshina's mother when she obtained her South African citizenship in 2001.
Meanwhile, Adetshina sparked controversy recently after it was reported she was back in South Africa. Operation Dudula confirmed she is in Cape Town and called for her deportation.
“This goes against South African immigration laws, which clearly state anyone found to have used another person’s identity — directly or indirectly — is liable for deportation,” Operation Dudula said.
It suggested home affairs was misleading the public with “fake” removals.
“Instead of ensuring our laws are upheld, home affairs appears to be conducting fake deportations that give the public a false sense of action. Many of these so-called 'removals' seem to be temporary arrests followed by quiet releases.”
'Last year this time my dreams were shattered': Chidimma looks back on Miss SA exit
Image: FACEBOOK
Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has reflected on her journey at the pageant, a year after her withdrawal.
The 24-year-old reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania withdrew from the competition after controversy surrounding her nationality. She moved on to compete for Miss Universe Nigeria, where she won.
In an Instagram story, Adetshina shared a video from last year, dated August 12, four days after she stepped down, captioned: “Last year, on this day, my dream was shattered in front of my eyes, but I'm grateful for this journey.”
The beauty queen, who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother who allegedly stole someone's identity, faced intense scrutiny and online attacks, with many questioning her identity.
The department of home affairs found prima facie evidence suggesting fraud and identity theft may have been committed by Adetshina's mother when she obtained her South African citizenship in 2001.
Meanwhile, Adetshina sparked controversy recently after it was reported she was back in South Africa. Operation Dudula confirmed she is in Cape Town and called for her deportation.
“This goes against South African immigration laws, which clearly state anyone found to have used another person’s identity — directly or indirectly — is liable for deportation,” Operation Dudula said.
It suggested home affairs was misleading the public with “fake” removals.
“Instead of ensuring our laws are upheld, home affairs appears to be conducting fake deportations that give the public a false sense of action. Many of these so-called 'removals' seem to be temporary arrests followed by quiet releases.”
READ MORE:
Do away with house arrest: beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina's mom
Whether in custody or out on bail, magistrate says Chidimma's mother is in country illegally
Chidimma Adetshina's mother makes bail but now under house arrest
'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos