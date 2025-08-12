Lifestyle

'Last year this time my dreams were shattered': Chidimma looks back on Miss SA exit

12 August 2025 - 09:25
The home affairs department believes fraud was involved in the registration of Chidimma Adetshina's birth in South Africa. File photo.
Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has reflected on her journey at the pageant, a year after her withdrawal.

The 24-year-old reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania withdrew from the competition after controversy surrounding her nationality. She moved on to compete for Miss Universe Nigeria, where she won.

In an Instagram story, Adetshina shared a video from last year, dated August 12, four days after she stepped down, captioned: “Last year, on this day, my dream was shattered in front of my eyes, but I'm grateful for this journey.”

The beauty queen, who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother who allegedly stole someone's identity, faced intense scrutiny and online attacks, with many questioning her identity.

The department of home affairs found prima facie evidence suggesting fraud and identity theft may have been committed by Adetshina's mother when she obtained her South African citizenship in 2001.

Meanwhile, Adetshina sparked controversy recently after it was reported she was back in South Africa. Operation Dudula confirmed she is in Cape Town and called for her deportation.

“This goes against South African immigration laws, which clearly state anyone found to have used another person’s identity — directly or indirectly — is liable for deportation,” Operation Dudula said.

It suggested home affairs was misleading the public with “fake” removals.

“Instead of ensuring our laws are upheld, home affairs appears to be conducting fake deportations that give the public a false sense of action. Many of these so-called 'removals' seem to be temporary arrests followed by quiet releases.”

