Left-Handers Day: embracing the quirks and perks of being a lefty

In a world of predominantly right-handed people, on Tuesday we celebrate the unique talents, strengths and quirks of left-handed people.
From mastering the art of using right-handed tools to navigating a world designed for the right-handed majority, left-handers have learnt to think on their feet and approach life from a different angle. With a reputation for being innovative, artistic and outside-the-box thinkers, their differences are something to celebrate.
Here are seven surprising facts about left-handed people:
1. Left-handers are a rare breed
Left-handers make up only 10% of the world's population. So, why are most people right-handed? There are different theories. One idea is people naturally follow the crowd and do what's easiest when working together. Another theory suggests the way our brains are structured, with two hemispheres, might be the reason. It's possible that the left side of the brain, which controls language and movement, plays a big role in determining whether we're right- or left-handed.
2. Creative genius
Left-handers dominate creative fields such as art, music and writing. Left-handed creatives include Barack Obama, the 44th president of the US, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and brilliant physicist Albert Einstein, showcasing the unique creative talents left-handers bring to their respective fields.
3. Eating habits
They tend to chew on the left side of the mouth, as compared to right-handed people who tend to chew on the right side.
4. Left-handed people can type better and faster
Left-handed people have a typing advantage when using both hands. Most keyboard keys used to spell common words are located on the left-hand side, making it easier and more efficient.
5. They are good at problem solving
As a result of navigating a predominantly right-handed world, left-handed people have developed remarkable resilience and adaptability by dealing with right-handed equipment and tools. They are used to working hard to meet challenges and they've become excellent at problem solving.
6. Prone to mental issues
The brain is naturally situated on the left and right sides of the head, but left-handed people are more prone to emotions such as anger than right-handers, as they process emotions differently.
7. More common in twins
According to a study by Hosh Yoga, left-handedness is more likely to occur in twins than in single individuals, and though the cause of hand preference is not understood, about 17% of twins are left-handed.
