Lifestyle

Taylor Swift announces new album titled ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

12 August 2025 - 08:52 By Chandni Shah
Taylor Swift's website said the official release date of her new album would be announced later. File photo.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift, who has won 14 Grammys including an unprecedented four trophies for album of the year, announced the album in a podcast episode with her boyfriend and US football star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

"This is my new album The Life of a Showgirl," Swift said while holding a blurred-out version of the album cover in a clip of the New Heights podcast on Instagram.

The full podcast episode is set to release at 7 pm.

Swift's website said the official release date of the album would be announced later.

The vinyl version of the album is available for pre-order on Swift's website at $30 (R532.20). The cassette version costs $20 (R354.80), and a CD with a poster of Swift is available for $13 (R230.62).

The megastar, whose record-breaking Eras tour was the first to surpass $1bn (R17.7bn) in revenue, announced the album after she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums in May, giving her control of all her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Swift's last album The Tortured Poets Department sold 2.61-million albums and streaming units during its first week of release in the US., with Billboard scoring it the largest streaming week for an album ever and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era.

Spotify said Poets was its most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing one billion streams.

Swift is among several of music's top artists releasing albums recently. Pop artist Sabrina Carpenter will release the album Man's Best Friend this month and singer Ed Sheeran is releasing an album next month.

Swift, 35, has been setting music industry milestones and boosting local economies with The Eras Tour, a phenomenon that economists have termed "Swiftflation".

The term is used to describe how her massively popular tour has created temporary surges in local prices, particularly in sectors such as hotels, dining, travel and entertainment.

Reuters

