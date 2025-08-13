UCount Rewards expands: Save at even more Shoprite Group stores
Standard Bank is helping customers stretch their money further by offering real rewards where they shop most
Standard Bank UCount Rewards members now have even more ways to save. The bank’s partnership with the Shoprite Group has been expanded to include additional brands within the retailer’s stable.
This expansion builds on the UCount-Shoprite partnership first announced in April. Since the launch, Standard Bank has seen a strong response, with a significant increase in member spend across participating stores, which include Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods, Checkers Sixty60 and Shoprite Sixty60.
Now UCount members can also earn up to 30%* back in Rewards Points when shopping in store at the new participating brands: Petshop Science, Shoprite LiquorShop and Checkers LiquorShop. These brands are also available on Sixty60, allowing customers to earn UCount Rewards Points when buying via the app and enjoy same-day delivery.
Petshop Science is among the fastest-growing Shoprite Group brands. The pet care retailer now has 144 stores across eight provinces after opening 18 new stores in the past six months alone. Its rapid rise has been fuelled by the increasing demand for premium pet food and specialised pet care, thanks to the booming population of pet parents in SA.
UCount and Shoprite’s partnership expansion comes at a time when many households are under pressure from a rising cost of living. Standard Bank is focused on helping customers stretch their money further by offering real savings at the places where they shop most. Members have taken advantage of the ability to pay for their purchases both in-store and online using their UCount Rewards Points.
“We want to help our customers save where it matters most: on everyday purchases,” says Tshiamo Molanda, head of Youth and Mass Market Segments at Standard Bank.
“We know people are feeling the pinch. In this stagnant economy, every bit counts. By understanding where our customers shop, we can bring them more value in the places they already trust.”
Molanda says the extended partnership delivers on a promise made earlier this year to unlock even more value through the UCount-Shoprite collaboration.
“This is exactly what we committed to when we launched this partnership: more exciting savings, more brands, and more ways to help our customers do better every day,” she says.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.
*Terms and conditions apply. Alcohol is not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.