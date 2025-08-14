Have you ever found yourself consistently falling behind on your goals and feeling as if you're not living up to your potential?
If so, a major obstacle that may be standing in the way of success is procrastination. Avoiding procrastination is the first step towards achieving objectives and regaining control over time by recognising the patterns and habits that lead to it.
Life coach, counsellor and divine healer Rosie Motene said procrastination is rarely about laziness. Often it signals deeper emotional blocks that deserve attention. It is a signal, not a failing.
Delaying tasks or avoiding action is not likely due to laziness or lack of discipline. Instead, it’s your mind and body signalling something deeper is going on, an underlying fear, self-doubt, overwhelming or unresolved trauma making it difficult to start or complete the work.
“When life's complexities become overwhelming, small things such as tasks may seem too big or the 'to-do' list too long, resulting in a brain freeze that leads to procrastination,” she said.
Motene reveals underlying issues such as exhaustion and burnout play a significant role in procrastination. Feeling physically or mentally drained can make starting or completing a task feel impossible because you are too overwhelmed by life's demands that you end up pushing things aside to survive the immediate stress.
5 productivity tips for procrastinators
Life coach, counsellor, and divine healer Rosie Motene sheds light on the underlying causes of procrastination
Image: supplied
Have you ever found yourself consistently falling behind on your goals and feeling as if you're not living up to your potential?
If so, a major obstacle that may be standing in the way of success is procrastination. Avoiding procrastination is the first step towards achieving objectives and regaining control over time by recognising the patterns and habits that lead to it.
Life coach, counsellor and divine healer Rosie Motene said procrastination is rarely about laziness. Often it signals deeper emotional blocks that deserve attention. It is a signal, not a failing.
Delaying tasks or avoiding action is not likely due to laziness or lack of discipline. Instead, it’s your mind and body signalling something deeper is going on, an underlying fear, self-doubt, overwhelming or unresolved trauma making it difficult to start or complete the work.
“When life's complexities become overwhelming, small things such as tasks may seem too big or the 'to-do' list too long, resulting in a brain freeze that leads to procrastination,” she said.
Motene reveals underlying issues such as exhaustion and burnout play a significant role in procrastination. Feeling physically or mentally drained can make starting or completing a task feel impossible because you are too overwhelmed by life's demands that you end up pushing things aside to survive the immediate stress.
Delulu after work: how your destress habits make things worse
Additionally, fear of failure and impostor syndrome have affected many individuals, especially when it comes to self-doubt.
“It is a natural emotion that people shouldn't allow to control them. It makes simple tasks seem hard, causing individuals to put off tasks due to the fear of not meeting their own or other people's expectations. However, by acknowledging these feelings and seeking support, procrastination can shift from being a source of frustration to a doorway for growth.”
A University of the Witwatersrand study outlined the A-B-C-D-E method to prioritise tasks, helping you focus on what's important and manage your time more effectively:
READ MORE:
Six small changes you can make to fight off that winter slump
Six ways to make sure you survive midyear fatigue
'The panic you don’t see’: Sadag shines light on Panic Awareness Day
Award-winning rapper Doechii teams up with Sadag anxiety campaign
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos