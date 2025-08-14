Lifestyle

Miss International SA Sinamile Dlamini wowed by Japanese Film Festival

14 August 2025 - 10:38
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Miss International South Africa 2025 Sinamile Dlamini and Japanese ambassador Shimizu Fumio.
Image: Supplied

Miss International South Africa 2025 Sinamile Dlamini has praised the 31st Japanese Film Festival that took place in Johannesburg recently. 

The festival, held at The Bioscope cinema and attended by Japanese ambassador Shimizu Fumio, blended cinematic artistry with warm cultural exchange.

Guests were treated to a screening of Dreaming of the Meridian Arc, a historical comedy-drama that moved audiences with its poetic visuals, gentle humour and emotional depth. The film, which tells the story of pioneering cartographer Ino Tadataka and his team’s efforts to map Japan, was met with enthusiastic praise.

“It beautifully captured the quiet determination of its characters against the backdrop of Japan’s history,” said Catherine Kirkland of Ikebana International Johannesburg Chapter.

“Attending the Japanese Film Festival was a wonderful experience, a perfect blend of culture, history, and storytelling,” said Dlamini.

Kaylan Hamel, national director of Miss International SA, echoed the sentiment: “It was just what my soul needed. I now have a new top favourite in my movie listings.”

