RECIPE | Carl Wastie’s braaibroodjie to help you back the boys in style

A fun and boujee cheat on a South African favourite fit for your next braai or night watching the Springboks

14 August 2025 - 11:44
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Radio and TV presenter, Carl Wastie.
Image: Supplied

Radio and TV personality Carl Wastie is backing the boys with a boujee take on a South African favourite.

While many might be looking forward to beers, “gees” and top watching spots, homebodies and hosts with the most will be covered with this delectable favourite with some mouthwatering ribs.

Carl Wastie's lamb ribbetjie braaibroodjie: 

  • Free-range lamb ribs (optional size)
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 250g celery
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 onion
  • 1 tbsp cumin, smoked paprika
  • Tomato paste (optional size)
  • 1 beef stock cube
  • Hot honey (optional amount)
  • Light beer of choice
  • Broodjie
  • Cheese (Boerenkaas preferred) 
  • 1 tomato
  • Pickled onion
  • Sriracha or tzatziki for dipping
  1. Prep your braai as needed.
  2. Grab the free-range lamb ribs and ensure they are room temperature, coat them in a bit of olive oil and season with Salt and Pepper.
  3. Go to the hot braai and sear them until you get a beautiful caramelisation all round each ribbetjie (don't cook them all the way through), and now for the fun cheat.
  4. Drop them in a pressure cooker where you've sautéed celery, carrot and onion with some cumin, smoked paprika, tomato paste, beef stock and hot honey that will make a sauce. Use a light beer to just about cover the ribs in the pressure cooker.
  5. Pressure cook for 30 minutes, depressurise and remove the ribs from the cooker and allow them to cool on a rack while you reduce the cooking stock after straining it. Once it's sticky, set aside and grab your broodjies.
  6. I recommend you use some local Boerenkaas and get grating with a thin slice of tomato at the ready.
  7. Drop the cheese between the broodjie and the single tomato slice and get it on the Braai to toast till golden brown.
  8. Now, get back to your ribs, get them charred on the braai while basting them often with the sauce you made earlier.
  9. Once caramelised and hot, this is where it becomes fun ...
  10. Pull apart your braaibroodjie slowly, watching that cheese pull and put a ribbetjie inside the broodjie, add a little pickled onion and your choice of sriracha or even tzatziki. Then pull the bone out of the ribbetjie slowly, clutching the bread slightly. Enjoy!

Recipe supplied by Checkers.

