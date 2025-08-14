The evening runs in seven acts, but there’s also The Silk Hour, a two-hour prelude for those who want the director’s cut — more surrealism, more scene-setting, perhaps more champagne. Prices start at R2,750 for The Table, rising to R3,100 with artisanal beverage pairing; The Silk Hour will cost you another R2,000 and possibly your ability to look at a samosa the same way again.
Theatre meets cuisine at Naan Sense
Seven courses, a live qawwali orchestra and at least one course served in complete darkness
Image: Supplied
There are dinners you remember and there are dinners you wake up from wondering if they actually happened. Naan Sense — arriving at Shepstone Gardens for one delirious night only, this weekend on August 16 — belongs firmly in the latter category. It’s not so much a restaurant as a seance for the senses, conducted with the solemn frivolity of a magician’s final trick.
The conceit is beguiling: a “multisensory edible orchestra” that reimagines Durban Indian cuisine via molecular gastronomy, live qawwali and theatrical sleight of hand. Founder Ivana Pillay calls it “a love letter” to her heritage. But it’s a love letter penned in edible ink, folded into an origami swan, set alight and served under a silver cloche.
There are two menu journeys: The Jungle Garden (vegetarian) and The Beach Front (seafood), both seven-course affairs as secretive as a magician’s pockets. Everything is Halal-friendly, though Ivana stops short of certification — her intent is reverence, not red tape. Durban ingredients — betel leaf, Tulsi — appear not as homespun garnishes but as stars in an operatic performance of smoke, foam and liquid nitrogen.
Each course is introduced to The Table (capital T, because the table is the stage) by The Gastronomist — a ringmaster in chef’s whites — while a live qawwali orchestra unfurls a score of devotional ecstasy in the background. There’s a course eaten blindfolded, in silence, which sounds like an endurance test for introverts but instead turns out to be strangely moving, like listening to your grandmother tell a story you can’t quite remember.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The evening runs in seven acts, but there’s also The Silk Hour, a two-hour prelude for those who want the director’s cut — more surrealism, more scene-setting, perhaps more champagne. Prices start at R2,750 for The Table, rising to R3,100 with artisanal beverage pairing; The Silk Hour will cost you another R2,000 and possibly your ability to look at a samosa the same way again.
Shepstone Gardens, the venue, is the kind of location that feels miles and aeons away from nearby Louis Botha Avenue. It’s all turrets and fairy-tale lawns, the perfect foil for a dining concept that’s equal parts The Arabian Nights and MasterChef on mescaline.
Image: Supplied
Of course, this is not for everyone. If your idea of dinner is a plate of something recognisable arriving before you within 15 minutes, this will be nonsense to you. But for those willing to surrender to the absurd, to be led through scent and sound and flavour like guests in an opulent dream, Naan Sense offers the rarest luxury: the feeling of being truly somewhere else, discovering amazing different tastes and having your fancy tickled.
Pillay says it’s about nostalgia. Maybe. But nostalgia is usually sepia-toned; this is neon. For one night only Johannesburg gets to eat its memories, and, hopefully, wake up with new ones.
Dress Code: Vogue India
WhatsApp: 065 671 7036
To book, click here
Follow @naansense_sa on Instagram for a glimpse into this edible masterpiece.
