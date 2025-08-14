Lifestyle

Theatre meets cuisine at Naan Sense

Seven courses, a live qawwali orchestra and at least one course served in complete darkness

14 August 2025 - 13:12
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Naan Sense dress code is Vogue India.
The Naan Sense dress code is Vogue India.
Image: Supplied

There are dinners you remember and there are dinners you wake up from wondering if they actually happened. Naan Sense — arriving at Shepstone Gardens for one delirious night only, this weekend on August 16 — belongs firmly in the latter category. It’s not so much a restaurant as a seance for the senses, conducted with the solemn frivolity of a magician’s final trick.

The conceit is beguiling: a “multisensory edible orchestra” that reimagines Durban Indian cuisine via molecular gastronomy, live qawwali and theatrical sleight of hand. Founder Ivana Pillay calls it “a love letter” to her heritage. But it’s a love letter penned in edible ink, folded into an origami swan, set alight and served under a silver cloche.

There are two menu journeys: The Jungle Garden (vegetarian) and The Beach Front (seafood), both seven-course affairs as secretive as a magician’s pockets. Everything is Halal-friendly, though Ivana stops short of certification — her intent is reverence, not red tape. Durban ingredients — betel leaf, Tulsi — appear not as homespun garnishes but as stars in an operatic performance of smoke, foam and liquid nitrogen.

Each course is introduced to The Table (capital T, because the table is the stage) by The Gastronomist — a ringmaster in chef’s whites — while a live qawwali orchestra unfurls a score of devotional ecstasy in the background. There’s a course eaten blindfolded, in silence, which sounds like an endurance test for introverts but instead turns out to be strangely moving, like listening to your grandmother tell a story you can’t quite remember.

Chef Davandra Narismulu will be creating his magic at Naan Sense.
Chef Davandra Narismulu will be creating his magic at Naan Sense.
Image: Supplied
Chef Keegan Maistry will be at the event at Shepstone Gardens.
Chef Keegan Maistry will be at the event at Shepstone Gardens.
Image: Supplied

The evening runs in seven acts, but there’s also The Silk Hour, a two-hour prelude for those who want the director’s cut — more surrealism, more scene-setting, perhaps more champagne. Prices start at R2,750 for The Table, rising to R3,100 with artisanal beverage pairing; The Silk Hour will cost you another R2,000 and possibly your ability to look at a samosa the same way again.

Shepstone Gardens, the venue, is the kind of location that feels miles and aeons away from nearby Louis Botha Avenue. It’s all turrets and fairy-tale lawns, the perfect foil for a dining concept that’s equal parts The Arabian Nights and MasterChef on mescaline.

Naan Sense brings you a night to remember.
Naan Sense brings you a night to remember.
Image: Supplied

Of course, this is not for everyone. If your idea of dinner is a plate of something recognisable arriving before you within 15 minutes, this will be nonsense to you. But for those willing to surrender to the absurd, to be led through scent and sound and flavour like guests in an opulent dream, Naan Sense offers the rarest luxury: the feeling of being truly somewhere else, discovering amazing different tastes and having your fancy tickled.

Pillay says it’s about nostalgia. Maybe. But nostalgia is usually sepia-toned; this is neon. For one night only Johannesburg gets to eat its memories, and, hopefully, wake up with new ones.

Dress Code: Vogue India

WhatsApp: 065 671 7036

To book, click here

Follow @naansense_sa on Instagram for a glimpse into this edible masterpiece.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The South African rusk vs the Italian biscotti

What's your favourite accompaniment to coffee? We share a recipe for each to help make up your mind
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Four delicious Dhal recipes just for you, Dhal-ing

It's winter, and these nutritious, flu-busting dishes are the perfect way to mantain health
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Tradition meets convenience

Local dishes strike a chord with consumers.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UCount Rewards expands: Save at even more Shoprite Group stores Lifestyle
  2. Oprah, Bontle, Don Cheadle and more: 10 celebs who took decades to get to the ... Lifestyle
  3. How Samsung washing machines make every drop of detergent count Lifestyle
  4. First look: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton unveils luxurious new rooms Lifestyle
  5. Left-Handers Day: embracing the quirks and perks of being a lefty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped