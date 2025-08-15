5 smart home device hacks for a convenient & sustainable living space

In today's digital age technology has revolutionised people's lives by offering convenience and simplicity. Looking into spicing up your home? Explore these five innovative smart home devices designed to streamline your daily routine, reduce stress and save time.
1. Smart security systems
Home safety is a priority and with the emergence of biometrics and facial recognition technology homeowners can enjoy enhanced security. These advanced systems use real-time monitoring through cameras, sensors and alarms to detect unusual activity, providing an added layer of protection. Whether you're away on holiday or at work you can have peace of mind knowing these systems help identify and catch potential intruders, safeguarding your home and privacy.
2. Smart kitchens empowered by AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) has given people more reason to stay out of the kitchen. All thanks to innovative cooking technologies and smart appliances such as the Life's Good Instaview fridge that suggests meals based on available ingredients and syncs with grocery delivery services. Some appliances include AI-powered ovens that recognise food and adjust cooking settings automatically, smart fridges that track expiration dates and suggest recipes, and voice-controlled coffee makers that prepare drinks based on user preferences, allowing you to focus on other activities while enjoying a home-cooked meal.
Tech trends that will define 2025
3. Smart lighting
Technology has allowed people to customise their home ambience with a simple click or command through a gadget. Smart lighting systems allow users to adjust brightness and colour through apps or voice commands, creating customisable ambience for any occasion.
4. Air fryer
An air fryer operates like a small convection oven. It uses a heating element combined with a powerful fan to circulate hot air at high speeds. The rapid circulation cooks food such as chicken, bacon, chips and meatballs evenly, creating a crispy texture without the need for large amounts of oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods.
5. Robot lawnmower
If you have a garden of your own, or are thinking of owning one soon, this lawnmower is a game-changer, making gardening a breeze. With the convenience of smartphone control you can regulate speed and direction with a click, eliminating the hassle of grass cutting and making garden ownership a more relaxing and less time-consuming experience.
