Cocktails with a Cause: where flavour meets purpose
A winter event that blends bold bites, stellar cocktails and hands-on mentorship in the heart of Cape Town
South Africa's winter chill isn’t slowing down two of Cape Town’s most dynamic voices in food and drink. This August, award-winning chef Luke Dale Roberts is teaming up with celebrated mixologist Kurt Schlechter for an exciting two-part series titled Cocktails with a Cause, an immersive dining and cocktail experience with heart, flavour and mentorship at its core.
The collaboration unfolds on two exclusive evenings: the first on August 22 at Dale Roberts’ mentorship-focused restaurant The Test Kitchen Fledgelings in Woodstock and the second on August 29 at Schlechter’s renowned CAUSE | EFFECT Cocktail Kitchen at the V&A Waterfront.
While promising an evening of bold flavours and creative cocktails, Cocktails with a Cause is also rooted in purpose.
The partnership aims to support and elevate young chefs from The Test Kitchen Fledgelings, a programme launched in 2021 by Dale Roberts and his wife Sandalene to provide hands-on training and full-time employment to aspiring chefs with no previous kitchen experience. Under the guidance of Dale Roberts, head chef Nathan Clarke and a dedicated team, the Fledgelings are taught the fundamentals of the culinary world.
For this collaboration, Dale Roberts invited Schlechter, a globally recognised cocktail expert and the force behind CAUSE | EFFECT, to bring his expertise in terroir-inspired mixology. Known for his innovative “barterroir” approach that celebrates local ingredients and landscape, Schlechter is mentoring the Fledgelings in cocktail-making, service and presentation in the lead-up to the events.
Guests will be treated to a specially curated small plates menu designed by the Fledgelings kitchen team, featuring bold, globally inspired flavours. Highlights include vetkoek with smoked snoek pâté, tuna tartare with miso, black garlic mayo, pap tuile and yuzu, Korean fried chicken with ponzu emulsion and Asian slaw, and TTK’s signature beef slider, a decadent bite on a Japanese milk bun with truffle-infused onion, pickled cucumber and cheddar.
Both evenings will be set to the sound of a live DJ, promising a relaxed, vibrant atmosphere that complements the food and drinks. “It’s always about more than what’s on the plate or in the glass,” said Dale Roberts. “The Fledgelings programme is about creating spaces where people can grow, learn and feel proud of the work they’re doing. Collaborating with Kurt, whose work across the drinks world is serious and meaningful, brings a new dimension to that vision.”
Cocktails with a Cause takes place on August 22 at The Test Kitchen Fledgelings and on August 29 at CAUSE | EFFECT Cocktail Kitchen.
Bookings are essential and can be made via Dineplan. A deposit is required to secure your reservation and will be deducted from your bill on the night.
