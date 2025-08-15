Lifestyle

Study finds erectile dysfunction on the rise among African men — many will not seek treatment

Anxiety, depression, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and hypertension are major causes

15 August 2025 - 11:00 By Kabungane Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Many factors are contributing to the rise in erectile dysfunction. File photo.
Many factors are contributing to the rise in erectile dysfunction. File photo.
Image: milkos/123RF

Global healthcare company Viatris launched an empower ED (erectile dysfunction) campaign after growing concerns about the widespread use of unregulated treatments for ED which pose risks to men’s health.

ED can be triggered by a range of factors including conditions such as anxiety, depression, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and hypertension, ultimately affecting a person's ability to have or maintain an erection during sexual activity.

Executive producer and brand communication consultant Wilfred Kedapey said cultural stigma and taboos discourage open conversations about the condition. 

He said in many African cultures, discussing sexual health is considered taboo, and ED is often seen as a sign of failure. This results in men hiding their struggles, avoiding medical treatment and suffering in isolation from loved ones.

Executive producer and brand communication consultant Wilfred Kedapey said cultural stigma and taboos discourage open conversations about the condition.
Executive producer and brand communication consultant Wilfred Kedapey said cultural stigma and taboos discourage open conversations about the condition. 
Image: supplied

“In some communities, a man who admits to having ED may be mocked, labelled as 'less of a man' or face relationship breakdowns. The pressure forces men to suffer in silence, avoiding medical help that will assist them with the condition.”  

A report by the British Journal of Urology International projected ED will affect 322-million men worldwide this year, with Africa raising concerns. 

In Nigeria, ED prevalence rates range from 43.8% to 58.9% in community-based studies, and 41.5% to 65.8% in hospital-based studies, especially among men with chronic conditions. In Ghana, an estimated 65.9% of men, even from a young age, are affected by ED. Most concerning is that about 85% of men living with ED across Africa do not seek treatment.

Prof Shingai Mutambirwa, head of the department of urology at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and founding member of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA, said  the implications for African men with ED are dangerous, as it is an indication a person may suffer a heart attack, stroke or loss of limbs caused by changes in the blood vessels affecting the heart and brain. 

He said individuals with cardiovascular disease are at a higher risk of developing cancer and dying.

“The alarming reality is men often underestimate the severity of ED, which in itself is a serious concern. Men must prioritise their sexual health and take proactive steps to address the issue,” he said

The campaign aims to normalise conversations about ED, promote safe and professional treatment options and empower men to seek help without shame or fear.

Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'No more suffering in silence': Lupita Nyong’o breaks silence on uterine fibroids

Oscar Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about her struggles with uterine fibroids, non-cancerous growths that can develop in the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Why SA men may reject male birth control pill

While conversations about a male birth control pill are gaining momentum globally, health care professionals in South Africa say the country is far ...
News
1 week ago

Hormone-free male contraceptive pill passes first safety test

If the pill proves to be effective in phase 3 trials, it would give men another contraceptive option.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Study finds erectile dysfunction on the rise among African men — many will not ... Lifestyle
  2. UCount Rewards expands: Save at even more Shoprite Group stores Lifestyle
  3. ‘Enough’: Cardi B slams online hate against Tyla Lifestyle
  4. How Samsung washing machines make every drop of detergent count Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Women who redefine power, style and purpose, and a tiny hero with ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1