“In some communities, a man who admits to having ED may be mocked, labelled as 'less of a man' or face relationship breakdowns. The pressure forces men to suffer in silence, avoiding medical help that will assist them with the condition.”
A report by the British Journal of Urology International projected ED will affect 322-million men worldwide this year, with Africa raising concerns.
In Nigeria, ED prevalence rates range from 43.8% to 58.9% in community-based studies, and 41.5% to 65.8% in hospital-based studies, especially among men with chronic conditions. In Ghana, an estimated 65.9% of men, even from a young age, are affected by ED. Most concerning is that about 85% of men living with ED across Africa do not seek treatment.
Prof Shingai Mutambirwa, head of the department of urology at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and founding member of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA, said the implications for African men with ED are dangerous, as it is an indication a person may suffer a heart attack, stroke or loss of limbs caused by changes in the blood vessels affecting the heart and brain.
He said individuals with cardiovascular disease are at a higher risk of developing cancer and dying.
“The alarming reality is men often underestimate the severity of ED, which in itself is a serious concern. Men must prioritise their sexual health and take proactive steps to address the issue,” he said
The campaign aims to normalise conversations about ED, promote safe and professional treatment options and empower men to seek help without shame or fear.
Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com
Study finds erectile dysfunction on the rise among African men — many will not seek treatment
Anxiety, depression, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and hypertension are major causes
Image: milkos/123RF
Global healthcare company Viatris launched an empower ED (erectile dysfunction) campaign after growing concerns about the widespread use of unregulated treatments for ED which pose risks to men’s health.
ED can be triggered by a range of factors including conditions such as anxiety, depression, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and hypertension, ultimately affecting a person's ability to have or maintain an erection during sexual activity.
Executive producer and brand communication consultant Wilfred Kedapey said cultural stigma and taboos discourage open conversations about the condition.
He said in many African cultures, discussing sexual health is considered taboo, and ED is often seen as a sign of failure. This results in men hiding their struggles, avoiding medical treatment and suffering in isolation from loved ones.
Image: supplied
“In some communities, a man who admits to having ED may be mocked, labelled as 'less of a man' or face relationship breakdowns. The pressure forces men to suffer in silence, avoiding medical help that will assist them with the condition.”
A report by the British Journal of Urology International projected ED will affect 322-million men worldwide this year, with Africa raising concerns.
In Nigeria, ED prevalence rates range from 43.8% to 58.9% in community-based studies, and 41.5% to 65.8% in hospital-based studies, especially among men with chronic conditions. In Ghana, an estimated 65.9% of men, even from a young age, are affected by ED. Most concerning is that about 85% of men living with ED across Africa do not seek treatment.
Prof Shingai Mutambirwa, head of the department of urology at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and founding member of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA, said the implications for African men with ED are dangerous, as it is an indication a person may suffer a heart attack, stroke or loss of limbs caused by changes in the blood vessels affecting the heart and brain.
He said individuals with cardiovascular disease are at a higher risk of developing cancer and dying.
“The alarming reality is men often underestimate the severity of ED, which in itself is a serious concern. Men must prioritise their sexual health and take proactive steps to address the issue,” he said
The campaign aims to normalise conversations about ED, promote safe and professional treatment options and empower men to seek help without shame or fear.
Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
'No more suffering in silence': Lupita Nyong’o breaks silence on uterine fibroids
Why SA men may reject male birth control pill
Hormone-free male contraceptive pill passes first safety test
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos