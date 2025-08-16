Perched on the stunning East London beachfront, Buccaneers Sports Pub and Grill offers a blend of breathtaking views and an electric party atmosphere, making it the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts.
As a popular hotspot for live music, Buccaneers regularly hosts national touring acts, DJs and emerging local talent, ensuring an unforgettable experience for patrons catching rugby matches or soaking up the vibrant ambience.
Don't miss the gees, here are Mzansi's top sports bars to try this weekend
Don't have your tickets secured? No worries, we've got you covered with hot spots to watch the action from Jozi to Gqeberha
Whether you're looking for a hot spot to back the Boks against Australia's Wallabies or just need to know where the hot spots are, here's a look at some pubs, bars and restaurants worth a cheer or two.
JOBURG
The Station
Offering a “little bit of London”, there's more to this bar than just mushy peas and a pint. While the pub has been popular as a spot to kick back, relax and have a relaxed night it has also hosted a number of gin tasting experiences. From mouthwatering seafood to succulent burgers, there's a wide variety at the rustic venue in the heart of Parkhurst.
Jozi Gin
Whether you want to watch the game indoors on their projector, on their scenic window view with giant TV screens or catch the fresh air as the sun sets; with large plasmas Jozi Gin is the social media lovers' haven on game nights.
The eclectic look of the bar taps into some of the city's former hot spots with a warm urban feel. Meat lovers will enjoy their hearty chicken, beef or seafood platters that can be personalised according to your needs with an upmarket twist. While they are home to locally produced beef, you can also take a sip of locally produced wines.
Benchwarmers Sports Bar
Nestled on Bolton and Jans Smuts, you might assume Benchwarmers is just another nightclub, but you might be missing out on one of Joburg's most vibrant sports bars. If you love quality pub grub with the right amount of gees to keep the spirits high, this is a spot to try. For the calorie counters who might feel a little guilty from the drinks and carbs consumed, they also have the Benchwarmers Running Club to help you sweat off the fun from the previous night.
CAPE TOWN
Café Extrablatt
In the heart of Cape Town, just a stone's throw from Cape Town Stadium, it is the perfect destination for sports enthusiasts and those seeking a lively atmosphere. Cafe Extrablatt is a vibrant German-themed sports bar that welcomes people from all walks of life. Open 24/7 it has four big TV screens and features all the big sporting events. There is a kiddie's corner where children can spend time together while you enjoy a cold beer with friends and family. They offer a menu that has everything from pasta and grilled foods to German dishes.
Oblivion Bar and Kitchen
The rooftop deck of Oblivion Bar and Kitchen in Claremont has fantastic views of the mountains. This idyllic spot transforms from a sunny daytime, making it a good spot to watch the games, but leave the children at home — it's for over 23s only. At night it turns into a romantic evening oasis with plush couches, cosy fireplaces and board games, complete with enchanting fairy lights to unwind with friends.
Mojo Market
Mojo Market in Sea Point is a vibrant, seven-day-a-week food and lifestyle hub that offers something for everyone. The market is an ideal spot to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. While waiting for the game, enjoy live music, and if the excitement runs late consider booking a room at the Mojo Hotel.
They have multiple screens and an amazing vibe. Be sure to arrive early as the venue tends to fill up quickly.
EASTERN CAPE
Barney's Tavern
Barney's Tavern is a beachfront staple near Shark Rock Pier in Gqeberha. It's famous for Rugby World Cup screenings, beer specials and festive coastal energy.
Barney's is not only for sports lovers but also a tourist attraction pit stop. Upon entering the tavern, visitors are immersed in a historical experience, from displays of South Africa's history and the South African Breweries, to a detailed evolution of craft beer. The timeline is cleverly intertwined with milestone events from Barney's history.
Buccaneers Sports Pub and Grill
Baywest Mall
In Gqeberha, renowned for its dolphin and whale spotting opportunities, Baywest Mall is being transformed into a rugby enthusiast's paradise. The mall will feature a huge fan park where visitors can choose from various pubs to watch the rugby, including the Bayleaf Bistro restaurant. The restaurant caters to diverse tastes, offering a cosy coffee area for java and tea enthusiasts and a lively bar section where friends and family can gather to enjoy the game.
