Fresha ambassador and editorial hair stylist at Fresha, Hester Wernert Rijn has caught onto a slick new summer-ready trend with high gloss hair.
Rijn said the trend has been led by a desire for dramatic “sculptural finishes” rather than the simplistic looks and slicked-back styles of preceding trends. Wearers of the style are embracing hair that looks like “it has emerged from water but feels polished and wearable”. Key elements are a dewy shine and hairstyles that hold their shape without looking stiff. Think crown-lifting ponies, moulded side parts and glossed curls.
Leading the pack are supermodels Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne and singer Camila Cabello, who have all stepped out in the trend’s latest incarnation of a softer, high-shine look with wearable structure and movement.
“This look is all about high gloss, elegance and a sleek, wet texture that feels like hair gliding through water, giving that iconic ‘dipped in gloss’ effect,” said Rijn.
“There’s a clear push towards hair as architecture, shapes that enhance the face and frame the body. Shine, softness and a sense of fluid identity are what make the trend feel modern.”
High-gloss hair brings a new spin to wet-look locks — here’s how to rock it
Less product and more creativity as Bella Hadid and others jump on latest trend
Image: Supplied/CG Images
Image: Supplied/@hesterwernert
Rijn said the key to achieving the look is to avoid overloading with product, and the goal is to look hydrated and not drenched.
For the spring and summer season, Rijn said a continued shift towards softness, natural texture and movement are bound to dominate.
“We expect a continuation of the wet gloss aesthetic, but with a lighter, more effortless touch. We’ll likely see more play with natural textures, soft volume and clean silhouettes with elevated simplicity.
“There’s also growing interest in hair that moves with the body, rather than being locked in. Airiness, softness and organic shapes will likely be big for spring/summer. And of course, a strong emphasis on shine and healthy hair, which never goes out of style.”
