It could be argued that, in some sense, all fashion is functional.
It may seem ridiculous at first, especially considering pieces such as Willy Chavarria’s urine-stained, hole-ridden luxury underwear or Bravest Studios’ latest “rock shoe”. Yet even these eccentric designs serve a purpose: to make a statement, to provoke thought or to relay a message. What that message is, however, remains up for debate.
For brands such as The North Face, Moncler or K-Way, whose brand identities are deeply rooted in utility, the rise in “functional fashion” and its offshoot “gorpcore” has been more than a trend; it’s a return to their roots. In SA, the movement has coincided with a renewed focus on sustainability and a growing interest in the local merino wool industry. The timing, it seems, is perfect.
A standout example is Cape Union Mart’s premium performance label, K-Way Elements, and its recent collaboration with Namaqualand-based merino wool producer Gerber & Co.
Redefining outdoor wear: K-Way taps local craft with Gerber & Co
Winter-ready capsule redefines functional fashion through local wool, thoughtful design and SA craftsmanship
Image: Supplied
It could be argued that, in some sense, all fashion is functional.
It may seem ridiculous at first, especially considering pieces such as Willy Chavarria’s urine-stained, hole-ridden luxury underwear or Bravest Studios’ latest “rock shoe”. Yet even these eccentric designs serve a purpose: to make a statement, to provoke thought or to relay a message. What that message is, however, remains up for debate.
For brands such as The North Face, Moncler or K-Way, whose brand identities are deeply rooted in utility, the rise in “functional fashion” and its offshoot “gorpcore” has been more than a trend; it’s a return to their roots. In SA, the movement has coincided with a renewed focus on sustainability and a growing interest in the local merino wool industry. The timing, it seems, is perfect.
A standout example is Cape Union Mart’s premium performance label, K-Way Elements, and its recent collaboration with Namaqualand-based merino wool producer Gerber & Co.
What began as a chance meeting between Cape Union Mart executive chair Philip Krawitz and Gerber & Co founder Stefan Gerber has evolved into a limited-edition winter capsule collection that fuses function, sustainability and SA pride.
At the heart of the capsule is its hero piece, The Toughest Puffer. Designed with the outdoors in mind, the winter essential features K-Way’s signature high-performance fabrication, complete with moisture-wicking and odour-resistant properties. Instead of traditional down, the jacket is filled with locally sourced merino wool from Gerber & Co, offering exceptional warmth for chilly mornings while also supporting a more sustainable supply chain.
Image: Supplied
However, the collaboration is about more than smart design, it’s a celebration of local craftsmanship.
“When we talk about local, we mean it at every step, from the hands that shear the wool to the hands that sew the final stitch,” said Susan Cherry, head of product at Cape Union Mart.
Every item in the collection is made in SA, creating a circular production model that helps drive job creation and support rural economies.
“The collaboration is rooted in purpose,” said Cape Union Mart CEO Mike Elliot.
“It’s about honouring the people behind the product — the farmers, the makers, the communities — and showing what’s possible when local passion meets innovation. That’s the heart of everything we do.”
Image: Supplied
In an age where fashion often flirts with the absurd, the partnership reminds us that form and function aren’t mutually exclusive. When garments are made with intention, rooted in performance, purpose and pride, functionality becomes more than a feature. It becomes the fashion.
Launched in April, the K-Way Elements x Gerber & Co limited collection is available at select Cape Union Mart stores and online at capeunionmart.co.za.
Wanted
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena crowned Best Styled Artist at Basadi in Music Awards
WATCH | Somizi, Tertius Meintjies and more: The LifeStyle Wrap
‘Being different is cool’: Lila Moss on becoming first Barbie with diabetes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos