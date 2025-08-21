Herman Lensing’s brick chicken with green sauce
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
Chicken
Wood or charcoal for braaiing
1 whole chicken
45ml butter
45ml olive oil
4 sprigs thyme
2 bricks
1 whole garlic bulb, halved horizontally
600ml chicken stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Green sauce
1 handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley
5 anchovy fillets
Juice and zest of 3 lemons
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
80ml olive oil
40ml water
30ml red wine vinegar
Braai recipe with Herman Lensing's juicy brick chicken
Want to have the perfect braai while supporting the Springboks or enjoying a day with the family? Here's the perfect recipe to try
Image: Michale le Grange
Image: Supplied
Directions
Chicken
