Braai recipe with Herman Lensing's juicy brick chicken

Want to have the perfect braai while supporting the Springboks or enjoying a day with the family? Here's the perfect recipe to try

21 August 2025 - 12:54 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Herman Lensing's method for braaiing chicken offers a tender, juicy meat and an extra-crispy skin.
Image: Michale le Grange

Herman Lensing’s brick chicken with green sauce 

Serves 4-6

Ingredients 

Chicken 

Wood or charcoal for braaiing 

1 whole chicken 

45ml butter 

45ml olive oil 

4 sprigs thyme 

2 bricks 

1 whole garlic bulb, halved horizontally 

600ml chicken stock 

Salt and freshly ground black pepper 

Green sauce 

1 handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley

5 anchovy fillets 

Juice and zest of 3 lemons 

1 garlic clove, finely chopped 

1cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

80ml olive oil 

40ml water 

30ml red wine vinegar

Image: Supplied

Directions 

Chicken 

  1. Prepare hot coals — make a large fire to ensure you have extra coals on the side.
  2. Using kitchen scissors, cut out the backbone of the chicken. Turn the bird over and fold out the thighs and drumsticks.
  3. Flatten chicken by pressing down on the breast with the palms of your hands.
  4. Place a large cast-iron pan or a flat-bottomed pot large enough to accommodate the chicken about 15cm above the hot coals.
  5. Place butter, oil and thyme in a pan or pot, followed by chicken (skin side down). Cover the chicken with a large piece of tinfoil and place 2 bricks on top. Braai for 10-12 minutes or until skin is golden brown and crispy.
  6. Remove bricks and tinfoil; flip chicken over.
  7. Add garlic halves and stock next to the chicken (take care not to pour it over the skin).
  8. Season well with salt and pepper.
  9. Allow chicken to simmer until it is tender and cooked, and liquid has boiled off — add fresh coals under the pan or pot from time to time.
  10. For the green sauce, place all the sauce ingredients in a food processor and pulse at high speed until smooth.
  11. Season well with salt and pepper.
  12. Serve with chicken and sides of your choice. 

