The second season of Married at First Sight South Africa premiered on July 6 and viewers are already buzzing online not just about the couples but about the future of dating itself.
The show, which pairs complete strangers in marriage after a scientific matchmaking process, challenges traditional ideas of romance and has left audiences asking whether old-school dating is becoming obsolete.
Social media reactions have been mixed. Some praise the show for innovating how people find love while others argue it reflects desperation in modern dating culture.
With swiping apps, online dating and now televised matchmaking, the way people meet and connect has shifted.
POLL | Are unconventional ways of finding love a smart adaptation or just desperation?
