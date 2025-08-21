Lifestyle

The long journey of SA cosplay crown holder Noorie Jamie

21 August 2025 - 08:43 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Dressed as Thorin, a character originally from Tolkien's The Hobbit, the 2024 Comic Con Africa cosplay champion got to travel to the USA during his reign.
Image: Courtesy of PandaMode13 via Blu Rohbot Studios

When audiences at Comic Con Africa cheered for Noorie Jamie of Blu Rohbot Studios as he claimed the 2024 cosplay champion title, few knew the price behind the crown.

Jamie revealed that his costume took about eight months to build and cost close to R10,000.

“If you are doing it at competition level, it can get very expensive. You need the right fabric, the right supplies. Sometimes the kind of material you need can only be purchased at high cost,” he told TimesLIVE. 

The cosplayer and propmaker was speaking ahead of the 2025 edition of the cosplay, comic game and competitive gaming event at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg next weekend.

For Jamie, this is not just a hobby, it is a craft he has honed since childhood. “I have always loved costumes. Since I was a kid, I have been dressing up. My parents had a small clothing factory, so I was always surrounded by fabric. That inspired me, along with my love of movies, comic books and video games.”

His first cosplay was at just six years old, when he dressed as the red Ninja Turtle. Later, at his first convention, he stepped out as Deathstroke.

His win last year, which saw him commended by the adjudicators for his “creativity, passion and pure talent”, came from his depiction of Thorin Oakenshield, a character originally from JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit, which has spawned several games.

The costume has an armoured tunic with 230 individual silver-plated pieces cast in resin. The waistcoat is quilted with a geometric pattern. The shoes are entirely handmade. The arm bracers and coat are made from faux leather with faux fur on the edging. The sword, belt centrepiece and buckles are made from PVC piping. The sword is called Deathless, named after legendary Dwarven king Durin the Deathless.

Becoming a champion was not just about imagination, it required pushing his performance skills, Jamie said.

“The toughest challenge has been learning the skills needed to compete. The level, especially at international competitions, is very high, so you have to keep upgrading your abilities, learning new techniques and building everything from the ground up,” he said.

The journey paid off. His Comic Con Africa win earned him a spot at the Crown Championships of cosplay in Chicago, US, where he represented South Africa among the world’s best.

“That was beyond amazing,” he recalls. “It was mind-blowing to represent my country in something I love.”

But competing overseas also highlighted the pressure of the global stage. “In South Africa, you get 15 minutes to explain your costume to the judges. At bigger competitions like Chicago, you only get three to five minutes. It is much more intense,” said Jamie.

Respect people’s space, be nice to everybody and support each other
Noorie Jamie of Blu Rohbot Studios, Comic Con Africa's reigning cosplay champion

Despite the sacrifices he's made to participate in cosplay, Jamie says he has never walked the journey alone.

“My family and friends have been very supportive. As I got older, they saw that I loved doing this and that I had the skill to take it further. They have always encouraged me.”

The same spirit of support flows through the local cosplay community.

“Most of us meet at conventions, where we exchange ideas and techniques. Sometimes there are smaller events at comic bookstores or even meetups in a park, where we will dress up, have a picnic and share what we have made,” said Jamie.

“It’s about seeing each other, because we often live far apart.

“I have been contacted by companies to collaborate, including international cosplayers. It’s shown me that this can go far beyond competitions.”

His wish is for the cosplay space to remain inclusive and respectful.

“Everybody should just love everybody,” he said. “Respect people’s space, be nice to everybody and support each other.”

Jamie will return to Comic Con Africa 2025 not as a competitor, but as the reigning champion handing over his title to the next cosplayer who will represent South Africa abroad.

