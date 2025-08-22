7 hidden germ spots at home causing hay fever symptoms

As the winter chill subsides, spring colds or air pollution cause stuffy noses and scratchy throats, and it's not hay fever but germs lurking under your roof.
“We see our homes as a safe haven from allergies, but there are places in your home that can harbour surprising germ and allergen hot spots that quietly trigger congestion,” says Catherine Oluwadare, brand manager for Karvol. “If you find you are sniffing, tearing up and coughing at home, perhaps it’s time to make sure these hot spots are taken care of.”
Oluwadare confirms places in homes that are a source of allergy symptoms, which could contribute to discomfort:
- Pillows and bedding. Your pillow might feel like a soft cloud, but it can also be a haven for dust mites, bacteria and mould spores. These microscopic irritants thrive in warm, humid environments and can inflame nasal passages, leading to blocked noses and morning congestion. Wash pillowcases weekly in hot water and wash or replace pillows every six to 12 months. Consider using allergen-proof covers.
- Carpets and rugs trap dust, pollen, pet dander and tiny particles of outdoor pollution you bring in on your shoes. Every step releases these irritants into the air, which you then breathe in. Vacuum at least twice a week with a HEPA filter vacuum, and deep clean carpets every few months.
- Humidifiers and air conditioners can be lifesavers for comfort, but if not cleaned regularly they can become breeding grounds for mould and bacteria which can irritate your sinuses. Clean and dry water tanks daily and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for regular deep cleaning.
- Towels and shower curtains. Bathrooms are naturally damp, making them the perfect environment for mould and mildew. Inhaling these spores can cause or worsen congestion. Wash towels every two to three uses and replace shower curtains or liners every few months (or wash them regularly if machine-safe).
- Remote controls and light switches are some of the most frequently touched items in the home and often the least cleaned. Viruses and bacteria can linger here, contributing to colds that lead to nasal blockage. Wipe down remotes, switches and door handles with a disinfectant at least once a week.
- Pet beds and toys. Even the cleanest pets shed dander and bring in pollen or dust from outside, which can collect on their bedding and toys. Wash pet bedding weekly in hot water and choose toys that can be easily cleaned.
- Kitchen sponges and dishcloths are notorious germ magnets, often carrying bacteria that can contribute to poor indoor air quality and irritate sensitive airways. Replace sponges every one to two weeks, disinfect daily by microwaving damp sponges for one minute and wash dishcloths in hot water after each use.
