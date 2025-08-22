Lifestyle

Does smoking help you poop better? Find out what studies say

According to studies by GoodRx, nicotine can activate receptors along the intestine that encourage the gut to move faster

22 August 2025 - 12:02 By Kabungane Biyela
While some smokers swear lighting up helps them poop better, what does science say? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM/MARCBRUXELLE

The age-old rumour that smoking helps regulate bowel movements has been a topic of debate among smokers and health experts. While some smokers swear lighting up helps them poop better, what does science say?

Nicotine is a stimulant found in tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco. It boosts the speed of the digestive system and increases bowel movements. 

According to studies by GoodRx, while some don't experience the urge to go to the bathroom shortly after using nicotine, it can activate receptors along the intestine that encourage the gut to move faster, triggering bowel movement and pooping.

This action also means the gut has less time to absorb fluid during digestion. So your No 2 is more likely to be watery and look like diarrhoea. 

Nicotine isn’t a safe treatment for constipation or irregular bowel movements, nor does smoking contribute positively to the body. Here are long-term effects nicotine has on the body:

  • The brain: Nicotine can alter the brain's chemistry, which may contribute to an increased risk of developing certain mental health conditions, such as major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder. This doesn't mean nicotine directly causes these conditions, but rather that it may play a role in increasing vulnerability. It's essential to be aware of this potential link and to prioritise mental health support.
  • Skin: When nicotine enters the body it causes blood vessels to narrow, reducing blood flow to the skin. This decrease in blood flow means the skin receives fewer essential nutrients, which can lead to premature ageing and wrinkles over time. This is because the skin relies on a rich supply of blood and nutrients to stay healthy and radiant
  • Heart: Nicotine has a concerning effect on cardiovascular health. It narrows the arteries, increasing the risk of heart-related complications, including heart attacks and high blood pressure. This is because narrowed arteries make it harder for blood to flow freely, putting extra strain on the heart and increasing the likelihood of serious health issues. 
  • Lungs: Smoking cigarettes or using vapes can gradually reduce your lung capacity, making it harder to breathe and increasing the risk of serious respiratory problems. Over time, this can lead to debilitating conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can significantly affect daily life and health. It's essential to prioritise lung health and take steps to protect it.
  • Mouth and throat: Tobacco use can have unwanted effects on your oral health. Not only can it cause stains on your teeth and tongue, turning them yellow or brown, but it also disrupts the natural balance of your mouth. Smoking reduces saliva production, which is essential for washing away bacteria that can lead to cavities. This change can leave your teeth and gums more vulnerable to decay and disease, making regular dental care more important. 

 

