Does smoking help you poop better? Find out what studies say

The age-old rumour that smoking helps regulate bowel movements has been a topic of debate among smokers and health experts. While some smokers swear lighting up helps them poop better, what does science say?
Nicotine is a stimulant found in tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco. It boosts the speed of the digestive system and increases bowel movements.
According to studies by GoodRx, while some don't experience the urge to go to the bathroom shortly after using nicotine, it can activate receptors along the intestine that encourage the gut to move faster, triggering bowel movement and pooping.
This action also means the gut has less time to absorb fluid during digestion. So your No 2 is more likely to be watery and look like diarrhoea.
Nicotine isn’t a safe treatment for constipation or irregular bowel movements, nor does smoking contribute positively to the body. Here are long-term effects nicotine has on the body:
