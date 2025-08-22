Reimagine what a screen can do: meet Samsung’s new AI-powered TV line-up
With breathtaking visuals, intuitive AI-powered features like gesture control and a more personalised interface, these TVs offer a cinematic experience tailored to your lifestyle
Samsung SA recently unveiled its most advanced and expansive TV line-up yet, headlined by the 2025 Neo QLED Mini LED and OLED series.
Powered by the intelligent Samsung Vision AI, the new line-up combines cinematic picture, immersive sound and smart connectivity to redefine home entertainment with intuitive smart features and designs that seamlessly elevate your space.
Whether you’re after breathtaking 8K detail, vibrant OLED contrast, or the brilliance of 4K Mini LED technology, Samsung’s 2025 TVs reimagine what your screen can do, with innovative features, a more personalised interface, and a cinematic experience tailored to your lifestyle.
Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced visuals and audio with intuitive features like Universal Gestures, allowing control via hand motions or a Galaxy Watch. New smart home tools such as Pet Care, Family Care, and Home Insights bring peace of mind with live camera views and alerts, while the refreshed One UI Tizen interface, which comes with up to seven years of OS updates, ensures seamless navigation, personalised profiles and access to all your favourite content.
In the Neo QLED 8K range, the flagship 85″ QN950F features Samsung’s most powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, delivering 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Glare-Free technology, and Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for smooth, vibrant visuals. The QN900F, available in 65″ and 75″, offers similar innovation with a refined design and immersive Object Tracking Sound+ powered by Dolby Atmos.
The Neo QLED 4K series includes the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F. With Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, Neo Quantum HDR+, and Supersize Picture Enhancer, this range brings brighter, sharper and more detailed 4K viewing, even on ultra-large displays.
Samsung’s 2025 OLED series pushes boundaries with three models: S95F, S90F and S85F. The flagship S95F features OLED Glare-Free tech, a 30% brightness boost, NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, and 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and breathtaking visuals. The S90F adds OLED HDR+ and AI-powered sound, while the S85F delivers vivid detail and colour with Colour Booster Pro and 4K AI Upscaling.
Across the 2025 range, users can enjoy Samsung Art Store access — now available beyond the brand’s ‘The Frame’ series of TVs — featuring over 3,000 works from artists like Van Gogh, Basquiat and collections from The Met and MoMA.
A new mobile karaoke feature lets users sing along to over 100,000 licensed tracks using their smartphone via the Stingray Karaoke app.
Samsung TVs also support SmartThings integration with over 340 brands and are protected by Samsung Knox for triple-layer data security.
From stunning 8K visuals to cinematic OLED colour, from intuitive AI to supersized screens, Samsung’s 2025 TV line-up brings together the best in design, technology, and smart living. As the global TV leader for 19 years running, Samsung continues to shape the future of home entertainment.
For more information, or to purchase your innovative new Samsung TV, visit the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.