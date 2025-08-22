Reimagine what a screen can do: meet Samsung’s new AI-powered TV line-up

Samsung SA recently unveiled its most advanced and expansive TV line-up yet, headlined by the 2025 Neo QLED Mini LED and OLED series.

Powered by the intelligent Samsung Vision AI, the new line-up combines cinematic picture, immersive sound and smart connectivity to redefine home entertainment with intuitive smart features and designs that seamlessly elevate your space.

Whether you’re after breathtaking 8K detail, vibrant OLED contrast, or the brilliance of 4K Mini LED technology, Samsung’s 2025 TVs reimagine what your screen can do, with innovative features, a more personalised interface, and a cinematic experience tailored to your lifestyle.

Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced visuals and audio with intuitive features like Universal Gestures, allowing control via hand motions or a Galaxy Watch. New smart home tools such as Pet Care, Family Care, and Home Insights bring peace of mind with live camera views and alerts, while the refreshed One UI Tizen interface, which comes with up to seven years of OS updates, ensures seamless navigation, personalised profiles and access to all your favourite content.

In the Neo QLED 8K range, the flagship 85″ QN950F features Samsung’s most powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, delivering 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Glare-Free technology, and Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for smooth, vibrant visuals. The QN900F, available in 65″ and 75″, offers similar innovation with a refined design and immersive Object Tracking Sound+ powered by Dolby Atmos.

The Neo QLED 4K series includes the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F. With Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, Neo Quantum HDR+, and Supersize Picture Enhancer, this range brings brighter, sharper and more detailed 4K viewing, even on ultra-large displays.