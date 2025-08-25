Lifestyle

5 minutes with FKA Mash

We catch up with the producer about his new releases and the Corona Sunsets Music Festival

25 August 2025 - 16:00 By Kabungane Biyela
DJ and music producer FKA Mash talks about his new release, 'Ascension Part 2', and the Corona Sunsets Festival which takes place on September 13.
Image: Supplied

FKA Mash will take centre stage at the Corona Sunsets Music Festival in Johannesburg on September 13, with this year's event marking Corona's 100th anniversary.

The Soweto-born DJ and music producer, whose real name is Mashoto Gabedi Lekgothoane, launched his career 20 years ago. We catch up with him about his career, the DJ industry and more. 

What's your take on the state of the DJing scene and do you feel pressure to constantly evolve and adapt?

I don't see pressure to adapt or adjust to a particular sound because the sets I used to play in 2015 and 2016 are still the same, just different sounds. The only difference is then my set was slower, but now that I travel a lot and am exposed to different cultures there has been an adjustment.

The art of DJing is to know how to read the room. You need to know the crowd you are catering for. In the South African landscape, when it comes to DJing, there is a lot of access now, which is amazing. The internet has made it possible for everyone to have a shot.

Artists now take charge of their music and gigs; they choose which gigs they want to attend, unlike before, where they were compelled to attend gigs and didn't have a voice — that boxed them.

Image: Supplied

Do social media followers matter in the music industry?

From a business perspective it makes sense. If I am going to book someone your numbers have to make sense to get a return on investment. People need to know the brand. That's why it has become so much easier for influencers to get gigs because they have a high number of followers and the likelihood of knowing about the event is much higher.

What challenges do South African DJs face when playing abroad?

Because you are from South Africa they assume you are an Afrohouse DJ. They Africanise everything. Though they box you, you want to get the same treatment without being on the same wavelength as other African artists. You want to mix with other musicians from other parts of the world, too. 

You've fused Afrobeat with deep house in your latest release Ascension II. How did that come about?

I love Afrobeat, I listen to it all the time. However, the main combination that goes into my music is techno, kwaito, jazz and R&B. It's a mixture of what inspires me at the time. It's something I am consistently trying to correct. 

Who is your favourite DJ?

Without a doubt, Black Coffee. There is no denying he is a legend and has a way with connecting with an audience. 

What can your supporters expect from you at the Corona Sunsets Festival?

I've been exploring a lot over the past two years. There is a new phase I'm entering in how I make music and what I choose to give my supporters. It will depend on what I'm inspired by as we get closer to the event. There is nothing I enjoy more than playing for people in Johannesburg. 

What advice would you give to an aspiring DJ or artist?

Focus on it, grow it, become the best you can be.

