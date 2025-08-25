Lifestyle

5 ways to identify online scammers

Whether it's influencers or predators online, here's what you can do to avoid getting scammed

25 August 2025 - 15:16 By Kabungane Biyela
Some of the videos uploaded by South African influencers and content creators that have received backlash.
Image: @Iamfresh/Twitter

Navigating the job market in South Africa's economic climate can be overwhelming, especially with the rise of social media platforms that scammers often exploit.

In a recent TimesLIVE report, the international relations and co-operation department warned South Africans to be careful when engaging with online job advertisements, particularly those promoted on social media. This follows public outcry on social media where local influencers and content creators were chastised for promoting jobs in Russia that are allegedly endangering participants. 

Recognising the red flags of job scams is crucial. Here are key indicators to watch out for:

1. Too good to be true

When considering a job offer, trust your instincts. If the opportunity seems too good to be true, be cautious. Be particularly sceptical of entry-level positions offering unusually high salaries, such as R50,000 per month for a data entry role with no experience required. These red flags may indicate a scam and it's crucial to prioritise your safety and security in your job search.

2. Unprofessional communication

Be cautious of unconventional job application processes and communication methods. Legitimate employers typically maintain professional boundaries by using official company email addresses for communication rather than personal emails. They also often prefer face-to-face or video interviews, such as Zoom, to assess candidates. If an employer only uses WhatsApp texts and avoids email communication it may be a sign of a scam hiring process. 

3. Guaranteed job placement without proper interviews

If you receive a job offer almost immediately after applying, without a formal interview or vetting process, it’s  probably a scam. Legitimate employers take time to review applications and conduct interviews.

4. Contacts you unexpectedly

One of the easiest ways to spot a scammer is if they contact you first. If you receive any message, phone call or email from someone you don’t know, verify they are who they say they are by contacting their agency or business directly.  

5. Pressure tactics

Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent you thinking critically. Be cautious of extremely short application deadlines or pressure to accept an offer immediately. You need to watch out for multiple phone calls or emails. Legitimate companies will give you time to respond without bombarding you with pressure to respond fast. 

