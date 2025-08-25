Lifestyle

Black Coffee performs to sold-out crowd at SummerStage in New York’s Central Park

25 August 2025 - 11:43
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Multi-award winning South African DJ Black Coffee performs at the Capital One SummerStage in New York’s Central Park.
Multi-award winning South African DJ Black Coffee performs at the Capital One SummerStage in New York’s Central Park.
Image: Jen Su

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee made a surprise appearance on Sunday night at SummerStage in New York’s Central Park, delivering a high-energy, sold-out performance at Rumsey Playfield.

SummerStage, held in collaboration with Capital One to benefit the City Parks Foundation, was announced only days earlier after the abrupt cancellation of Black Coffee’s Brooklyn Mirage residency.

The transfer to Central Park came amid turmoil at the Brooklyn Mirage, where the venue’s parent company Avant Gardner filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, per Brooklyn Mirage’s Instagram account, amid safety and permit concerns.

Despite the short notice, tickets to SummerStage sold out in minutes, with VIP tickets on resale site StubHub snapped up for $1,300 (R22,697) — with many fans from his Mirage residency scrambling to purchase tickets to the show.

“New York! It’s been heartbreaking to miss you all summer, but I knew I had to make it up to you. Let’s meet this Sunday in Central Park,” the DJ wrote on social media earlier last week.

On stage, Black Coffee led the crowd of 5,000 through a musical journey of his signature deep-house grooves, balancing soulful rhythms with darker, bass-driven tracks. Dozens of people who could not secure tickets were dancing to the music just outside the venue.

Sunday’s event reaffirmed SummerStage’s role as a key cultural platform — transforming Central Park into a stage for global talent while raising funds for the City Parks Foundation’s arts programmes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | From lavish lifestyle to blended family, Black Coffee gives a glimpse into his life

DJ Black Coffee and his model girlfriend Victoria Gonzales are living lavishly with their blended family.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

KZN woman joins Global Women Techsters fellowship

For Mkize, the journey started with curiosity — and that’s the message she hopes others take from her success
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

An inspiring journey from behind the scenes to centre stage

In a powerful affirmation of tenacity, Tholsi Pillay — the quiet force behind some of South Africa’s biggest global music achievements — has been ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Charlize Theron 'living life fully' at 50

Charlize Theron turns 50 on Thursday and Hollywood is taking a moment to celebrate a woman whose career has been defined by bold choices, unstoppable ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Kabza De Small, ‘King of amapiano’, makes Big Apple solo debut

Kabza De Small, widely regarded as the “King of amapiano”, brought the rhythms of South Africa’s townships to a sold-out crowd at the Knockdown ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Weaving African and slave stories into art at Tribeca

A South African art installation that uses traditional African textiles in message about slavery and freedom is commanding international attention at ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'It's a win for all young women coming up': Amapiano duo TxC on BET Award

TxC’s win reflects the growing international interest in amapiano, a genre that has seen rapid global expansion over the past three years.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bonang’s recipe for magic: sushi, MCC and sisterhood Lifestyle
  2. Tshepo Miya speaks about being ‘Married at First Sight’ Lifestyle
  3. Black Coffee performs to sold-out crowd at SummerStage in New York’s Central ... Lifestyle
  4. Reimagine what a screen can do: meet Samsung’s new AI-powered TV line-up Lifestyle
  5. Braai recipe with Herman Lensing's juicy brick chicken Lifestyle

Latest Videos

LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah
Congo prosecutor seeks death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila