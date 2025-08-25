WVentures: Woolworths is charting a bold new course in retail innovation

Opening in new locations proved to be a successful growth path, but recently Food Services has pivoted to mobile solutions too. An electric charged food truck can now bring Woolworths’ signature meals and beverages to new frontiers, like events and special occasions, with high foot traffic.

“Our plan is to double our WCafé business by increasing our footprint — through physical locations, third-party delivery services, and our mobile food and beverage solutions — to be both more accessible and to grow our customer base, all while continuing to elevate the overall customer experience,” says Julian Novak, director of Food Services at WVentures.

WCellar

Woolworths’ premium drinks destination, WCellar, is known for its curated selection of the best local and international alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, exclusive wine collaborations, and exceptional service — in some locations, with expert advice delivered by sommeliers.

With almost 30 stand-alone stores nationwide and WCellar alcoves featuring still and sparkling wines in over 300 Woolworths stores, WCellar has steadily expanded its physical presence focusing on strategic locations aligned to Woolworths’ core customer base, and the significant opportunity to grow market share in premium and super premium segments where consumer demand is on the rise.

“We’ve seen strong traction in customer engagement, particularly through the WCellar Drinks Club,” says GM Tanya Mogotsi, “with this being a key driver behind our double-digit growth and robust market share gains.”

WEdit

WEdit is Woolworths’ answer to fashion retailing on a compact, more accessible scale. The small box store format allows Woolworths to expand its footprint to smaller malls and semiurban areas, and tap into new markets.

Today, WEdit has 40 stores nationwide with eight more planned to open before the end of 2025. “We are focused on growing our brand into new locations, offering our customers a curated, ‘best of Woolworths’ range and an exceptional experience,” says Michelle Appolis, WEdit GM.

“This strategy allows us to be more accessible to our customers and meet them where they are, while also attracting new customers who may not have shopped Woolworths fashion before.”

WEdit is reimagining small box retail — now featuring the elevated quality basics and exceptional service that Woolworths is known for.

Pet care

Touted as a growing market globally, pet care continues to be an exciting opportunity for Woolworths. Absolute Pets has 190 stores nationally with plans to add up to 70 more in the next three years. The brand is also growing its e-commerce and omnichannel presence through Go Fetch, its same-day delivery service.

“A standout differentiator is our knowledgeable pet care advisers who receive ongoing training on everything related to pet care, through the Absolute Pets Training Academy,” says Stephen Warner, CEO of Absolute Pets.

As pet trends shape purchasing decisions, Woolworths has developed a range of pet supplements to meet the growing demand for functional ingredients that support dental health, skin and coat, and joint support.

WVentures is an innovative, structural shift set up to manage critical growth strategies for Woolworths, and has proven to be a game changer. To date, the businesses have exceeded growth expectations, proving that entrepreneurial, agile approaches can succeed in traditional corporate structures.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.