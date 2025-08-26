Lifestyle

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police

26 August 2025 - 07:15 By Rollo Ross and Lisa Richwine
US rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at the Los Angeles superior court in California on August 25 2025.
Image: Frederic J. Brown/Pool via REUTERS

Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking naked down a street in Los Angeles.

A judge set bail at $75,000 (R1.3m) and said the Old Town Road rapper must attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation programme. Police said they believed Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was using drugs at the time of the incident.

However, his attorney Christy O'Connor said there was no evidence of drug use by the 26-year-old singer.

"This is an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life," she said.

Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the LA district attorney's office.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson said last week officers had responded to reports of Lil Nas X walking down a street in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles in his underwear early on Thursday.

The singer was allegedly naked when police arrived, the district attorney's office said. He was accused of assaulting the officers who were trying to take him into custody, injuring three of them.

Lil Nas X appeared in court on Monday in blue prison garb and replied "yes" when asked if he understood the bail conditions.

He was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit Old Town Road. He also earned two Grammys for the song.

His father Robert Stafford told reporters outside the courthouse the singer was "very remorseful for what happened".

He said: "He's going to get the help he needs. Keep him in your prayers."

Reuters 

