GET THE LOOK | Ready for spring with Tyla

With winter headed for the door and the heat kicking in, embrace party-ready looks from the pop sensation

28 August 2025 - 11:28
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
From Y2K metallics to daring animal print, Tyla's style will get you ready for the hotter seasons.
Image: Supplied by Showmax

No stranger to a good party and a lover of skimpy outfits, if ever there was a fashion icon to look to for spring, it's definitely Tyla.

The South African muso has left the world in a whirlwind with look after look inspired by party-ready 2000s fashion pieces. 

Not sure how to pull off her daring looks? Here's a look at what pieces to try for a Tyla spring and summer.

ANIMAL PRINT

1. The FIX Women's Brown Animal Print Top R79 Bash, 2. Aphrodite bikini bottom R570 Beach Cult, 3. Y&G Linen-Blend Slit Detail Mini Skirt R199 Bash, 4. The FIX Women's Brown Animal Print Top R79 Bash.
Image: Supplied, Penske Media/Triple7 PR for Billboard Music Awards.

If there is one staple Tyla always has on ready, it's just about every animal print under the sun. Go wild with different fabrics for tops or bottoms and play on the prints by layering with mesh or exposed bikinis. For this approach, consider short hems to elongate your legs and strappy heels to maximise the illusion.

Y2K CORE

1. Nucleus Vamp Mesh Bodysuit in Black, R799, Takealot. 2. Guess Sunglasses Guess, R2479, Superbalist. 3. Boohoo High Shine Sequin Buckle Shoulder, R411, Superbalist. 4. The Fix Women's Silver Hemband, R249, Bash.
Image: Todd Owyoung/NBC Via Getty Images, Supplied

Embracing the millennium fashion bug, one of Tyla's go-to throwbacks can be seen in updated Y2K Core which is defined by eye-catching metallic looks. Tyla typically swaps the futuristic aesthetic for a bling approach so look to sequins and cool tones like arctic, lilac or grey to make body glitter and Euphoria style makeup shine.

COCKTAIL READY

1. Asymmetric short dress with matching detail R1,099, Zara. 2. 4Flavour Gold Circular Statement Earrings, R180, YDE. 3. Ginger Mary 3-pack Resin Bangles, R170, Truworths. 4. Gold-plated Sterling Silver Ball Chain anklet, R360, Lovisa.
Image: WIZKID NEWS, Supplied

For more formal apparel, be daring. Tyla loves a sexy and skimpy outfit so look for bare necklines and short hems. Bandage dresses are great throwbacks to update with bold head-turning accessories. Bring on the bling with playful anklets or oversized rings and bracelets.

