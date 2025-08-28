No stranger to a good party and a lover of skimpy outfits, if ever there was a fashion icon to look to for spring, it's definitely Tyla.
The South African muso has left the world in a whirlwind with look after look inspired by party-ready 2000s fashion pieces.
Not sure how to pull off her daring looks? Here's a look at what pieces to try for a Tyla spring and summer.
GET THE LOOK | Ready for spring with Tyla
With winter headed for the door and the heat kicking in, embrace party-ready looks from the pop sensation
Image: Supplied by Showmax
No stranger to a good party and a lover of skimpy outfits, if ever there was a fashion icon to look to for spring, it's definitely Tyla.
The South African muso has left the world in a whirlwind with look after look inspired by party-ready 2000s fashion pieces.
Not sure how to pull off her daring looks? Here's a look at what pieces to try for a Tyla spring and summer.
ANIMAL PRINT
Image: Supplied, Penske Media/Triple7 PR for Billboard Music Awards.
If there is one staple Tyla always has on ready, it's just about every animal print under the sun. Go wild with different fabrics for tops or bottoms and play on the prints by layering with mesh or exposed bikinis. For this approach, consider short hems to elongate your legs and strappy heels to maximise the illusion.
Y2K CORE
Image: Todd Owyoung/NBC Via Getty Images, Supplied
Embracing the millennium fashion bug, one of Tyla's go-to throwbacks can be seen in updated Y2K Core which is defined by eye-catching metallic looks. Tyla typically swaps the futuristic aesthetic for a bling approach so look to sequins and cool tones like arctic, lilac or grey to make body glitter and Euphoria style makeup shine.
COCKTAIL READY
Image: WIZKID NEWS, Supplied
For more formal apparel, be daring. Tyla loves a sexy and skimpy outfit so look for bare necklines and short hems. Bandage dresses are great throwbacks to update with bold head-turning accessories. Bring on the bling with playful anklets or oversized rings and bracelets.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | From panic to relief — X users react to Tyla being carried over the shoulder in Brazil
Janelle, Tyla, Colman: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
All you need to know about the 2025 Met Gala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos