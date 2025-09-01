WATCH | From ‘Generations’ to viral meme, keeping up with Kagiso Rakosa

With her stunning physique and captivating on-screen presence, actress and radio presenter Kagiso Rakosa took the acting industry by storm. She made her debut on the soap opera Generations in 2004, playing the role of Sharon, a feisty magazine editor who was married to Samuel, played by Thabiso Mokhethi.
We take a nostalgic journey through some of her memorable performances and find out about her pursuits in the entertainment industry:
Let's start with how have you been?
I've been OK, I've been blessed. Specially during Women's Month, my team and I have been very busy with work. I'm blessed. I'm healthy and there's nothing to complain about.
Let's take it back to 2005 and Generations, when you became a household name. Take us through the journey.
That particular moment when people started noticing me on screen was crazy. I remember how Twitter, now X, was raving about it. The next day, when I was driving to work, I was shocked by how the radio stations were talking about it.
Generations had a gym area so before my call time I would hit the gym to lift weights and take care of myself. People looked at the whole package, from the body to make-up, wardrobe and how you portrayed the character. Huge respect to the team who made sure the character was well put together.
It was quite big, but I didn't take it to heart. I'm not the kind of person to rave over such. I went with the flow and appreciated the love.
Take us through your audition process. What was that like?
I studied BCom accounting during my second year in tertiary. A friend told me about a modelling agency, which I joined. Within three days they loved me and said Generations is building a new set and wants me to be part of it.
I got my role as Sharon by being a background actor. I was given a script with 10 other aspiring actresses. They wanted me to act a single line and say “Yes, sir”. I was so nervous. I'd also like to send a shout out to Menzi Ngubane, may his precious soul rest in peace. He taught me ways in the industry, from how I needed to carry myself to learning my lines and portraying my character in the best way possible.
Production companies need to normalise calling people background actors rather than extras because without them there wouldn't be a show.
During the peak of your career was social media receptive to you compared to these days, when women are seen differently? Was it normal to look and dress the part without having to be prayed for?
Back in the day, the audience and media in general were warm and accepted us positively. Unfortunately, as we fast-forward the feeling has disappeared. That's why you see people looking at women in a different frame that leads to rape, gender-based violence, femicide, and more.
It's sad that women have to be cautious about how they dress. When you are a commuter, you have to dress a certain way so as not to grab attention. You appreciate yourself as a woman, but you never know how you will be received.
How was Women's Month celebrated in the early 2000s? Were women equally celebrated?
The mistreatment of women is escalating. Often we choose to party rather than celebrate ourselves. We must look back in time for the generation to come to know why we are celebrating the month of August.
I do hope one day we come together and make it meaningful. It starts with us.
Moving to Magaeng, where you played the character of a police officer. How did that role come about?
A lot of people call it my comeback, but I wouldn't necessarily call it that. I would say it was me reuniting with my colleagues.
When you are given a different role out of your comfort zone it can be challenging. I used to shy away from playing a formal character, but I enjoyed playing alongside Khabonina and Sdumo Mtshali, and the production. I had an amazing experience.
Before Magaeng where were you during that period?
At that time, I didn't believe in marketing yourself on social media. I used to play a few roles and didn't take it to heart compared to now, where you have to showcase your craft.
I needed some time out because the character Sharon came unexpectedly, and I had no time to rest. I needed to take a break and come back to myself because I found myself having social anxiety. The hiatus was necessary because I found my talent in radio presenting.
How did radio presenting come about?
It's crazy how people don't believe I'm a shy person. You know when people tell you to do things because you're good at it, but you don't know, so that's how radio presenting came about. I was shadowing Rashid Kay at 1Africa Radio TV at the time. He saw my potential, and I joined the team as MD.
What does Women's Month mean to you?
Everybody should celebrate every day as it comes, whether you are having a bad or a good day. Every day is a blessing. Every day women must be celebrated.
