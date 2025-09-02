“We want to showcase local talent and flavours. Big brands are considered only if they align with the festival's theme and values.”
Big flavours, entertainment to light up Soweto Kota Festival
75 vendors to dish up culinary delights
The Soweto Kota Festival is set to return to Dobsonville, Soweto, this weekend with organisers expecting crowds of between 20,000 and 30,000 people.
The two-day event on September 6 and 7 at Dobsonville Rugby Grounds next to Dobsonville Stadium has become one of the township's biggest celebrations of food and culture.
Festival media co-ordinator Mbali Maseko said the event has a significant economic impact on Soweto, with vendors, transport operators and nearby shops expected to benefit.
“We estimate that local businesses benefit by about R1m to R2m from the festival, with potential long-term benefits from increased exposure.”
Maseko told TimesLIVE vendors are selected via an application process, with township-based small businesses given priority.
“We want to showcase local talent and flavours. Big brands are considered only if they align with the festival's theme and values.”
Stall costs vary depending on size and location, but she added organisers try to keep fees reasonable for small vendors, offering discounts for early bookings and working with local organisations to support emerging entrepreneurs.
Corporate sponsors such as Capitec, Blue Ribbon and Oryx Energies contribute significantly to the festival's budget, covering costs such as marketing, logistics and fees, with local entrepreneurs also playing a role through stall rentals and sales.
According to Maseko, ticket sales revenue is used to cover festival costs, with a portion allocated to community development projects in Soweto, including arts initiatives and infrastructure improvements.
The event has also received funding from Gauteng Tourism.
This year's programme includes 75 kota vendors from around Gauteng, live performances by musicians and DJs, a family zone with children's activities, lifestyle and artisan stalls, live art and cultural showcases and new kota variations.
Cooking demonstrations and workshops are also planned.
Maseko acknowledged concerns were raised after last year's festival about overcrowding and hygiene.
“We received feedback from attendees and we're working to address those concerns. We're implementing measures such as staggered entry times, additional waste management and improved vendor training.”
Alcohol sales will be restricted to designated areas with responsible serving practices enforced, while hygiene standards will be applied to food vendors, including regular inspections and training.
Security personnel, medical staff and crowd marshalls will also be on site.
Ticket prices are R120 for presale general admission and R150 at the gate, with children aged four to 13 paying R80 and those under three entering for free.
Tickets are available at Computicket, Webtickets and selected retail outlets.
