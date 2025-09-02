Madelein Myburgh has walked away with R10,000 as the winner of the champions cosplay at Comic Con Africa 2025 held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec at the weekend.
The 26-year-old graphic designer, better known by her cosplay name maddie_final.cos, has been part of the cosplay community since her university days.
For this year's competition, Myburgh chose to bring to life Furina, a flamboyant persona from the popular game Genshin Impact.
"I absolutely love her complex theatrical style, but I also resonate with her story and personality," Myburgh said.
"People see her as very confident, but she's humble and doesn't always know how to take big compliments."
Each layer of her winning costume was carefully designed and built over 10 months, costing her almost R10,000.
She researched techniques including LED work, resin casting, airbrushing and embroidery before finishing off with wig styling and 3D-printed details.
"The most challenging part was constructing pieces that didn't seem practical, such as the back tail. It had at least nine layers of fused fabric and had to be pleated," she said.
Despite the challenges, the highlight for her was the community she met along the way.
"Meeting fellow contestants was the most rewarding moment. It's amazing to chat to people who share the same passion and to build each other up in that field."
Cosplayer Maddie inspired by winning Comic Con Africa with Furina costume
Image: Comic Con Africa/Facebook
Winning has given her confidence to pursue new opportunities, Myburgh said. She is considering possibly incorporating freelance crafting with her graphic design skills while continuing to grow as a cosplayer.
"This win is a huge step in finding my path as a creative."
Her advice to aspiring cosplayers is: "No matter what life throws at you, keep pushing your passion. Even in the difficult times you are growing in your skill and as a person. Use the opportunity to express yourself and enjoy it."
Myburgh said her cosplay journey started in high school when she saw others dressing up as her favourite characters.
While at university she entered her first Comic Con Africa, dressing as Tauriel from The Hobbit and using hired pieces.
Since then, her family has been by her side as she learned more about cosplay.
"They motivated me every time I second-guessed myself and celebrated with me whenever I learned a new technique."
Reflecting on her achievement, Myburgh said she feels honoured to represent South Africa's cosplay community.
"I'm proud to have played a small part in the country's growing pop culture scene. I hope this inspires more people to join in and find their own passion in it."
TimesLIVE
