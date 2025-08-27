The Wanted team are long-time fans of Kirsten Goss. Renowned for her fusion of European and African design, her pieces are bold and refined.
Handcrafted Boa necklace, POA, Kirsten Goss
Kirsten Goss kirstengoss.co.za
Neck candy to sink your teeth into
From statement pendants to refined chains, our necklace edit celebrates South African artistry alongside global jewellery icons
Image: Supplied
BVLGARI
Renowned worldwide, Bvlgari’s high jewellery collections are instantly recognisable for their vibrant gemstones, daring designs and iconic motifs, from the snake-inspired Serpenti Collection to the perennial Divas’ Dream. Bold but playful, each piece tells the story of Italian luxury.
The Divas’ Dream necklace captures the allure of Rome in miniature. Inspired by the fan-shaped mosaics of the Caracalla Baths, it blends heritage with contemporary flair. A statement piece that is iconic and modern.
From left to right: Rose Gold, Carnelian & Diamonds, POA; Yellow Gold, Turquoise & Pavé Diamonds, POA; Pink Gold, Mother-of-Pearl & Diamonds, POA; Rose Gold, Malachite & Diamonds, POA
Bvlgari Sandton 011 883 1325 | picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
POMELLATO
Steeped in Italian craftsmanship and family owned, Pomellato has a flair for “everyday luxury”. The Pomellato Together Necklace in rose gold and white diamonds is a sparkling ode to connection and love in all its forms. Featuring a full diamond pavé pendant with diamond-set gold links, the mobile chain lets the rings glide freely, a tactile reminder of love’s freedom. Effortlessly chic and endlessly wearable.
POA bhhboutique.co.za
CHARLES GREIG JEWELLERS
Founded in Johannesburg in 1899, Charles Greig Jewellers celebrated 125 years last year and its creations remain timeless.
Image: Supplied
The multi-strand pearl necklace, finished with a rose-gold and diamond Art Deco clasp, balances statement drama with classic elegance. As striking today as it would have been a century ago.
Multi-strand pearl necklace, R548,000, Charles Greig
Image: Supplied
The brand’s latest collection channels pure glamour. A yellow-gold serpent necklace, set with diamond inlay and ruby eyes, drips with sinuous drama. Think Dynasty-era Joan Collins, complete with sharp shoulder pads and a perfect perm.
Yellow gold serpent necklace, R429,500, Charles Greig
Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
KIRSTEN GOSS JEWELLERY
The Wanted team are long-time fans of Kirsten Goss. Renowned for her fusion of European and African design, her pieces are bold and refined.
For a free-spirited flair, our picks are her handcrafted boa necklaces made from rare stones in unique mixes of colour and cut. Designed for all-day wear, they transition seamlessly into evening. It’s jewellery for the cool girl — or boy — who pairs linen with leather, never afraid to stand out.
Set in sterling silver with 18k gold vermeil, one necklace layers tourmaline, peridot, aquamarine, blue lace agate, chrysoprase and golden citrine in a cascade of colour and texture. Another, also in silver with gold vermeil, reveals fiery orange coral, luminous citrine and fresh apple-green chrysoprase.
Handcrafted Boa necklace, POA, Kirsten Goss
Kirsten Goss kirstengoss.co.za
Image: Tinsel Gallery
TINSEL GALLERY
Tinsel has always blurred the line between one-of-a-kind artwork and contemporary jewellery while providing a platform for South African jewellers to showcase their creations.
Owner and design guru Geraldine Fenn reimagines the pearl with cultured freshwater drops. Each pearl hangs from a delicate silver chain, anchored by a silver ring and finished with a splash of neon colour. The result is elegant yet spirited. Wear a single strand or layer many hues for a modern, eclectic look.
Geraldine Fenn pearl drop pendant necklace, R850, Tinsel Gallery
Image: Tinsel Gallery
For those drawn to a historic aesthetic, this one-of-a-kind necklace offers a striking nod to antiquity. Fenn created wax impressions from antique intaglios, carved stones from her private collection, and cast them in silver.
Multi-impression collar, POA, Tinsel Gallery
Tinsel Gallery tinselgallery.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
LOUIS VUITTON
The Louis Vuitton Pure V Collection reimagines the maison’s iconic V signature with bold, architectural elegance. Crafted in white gold and diamonds, each piece, from rings and bracelets to statement necklaces such as the Pure V One-Row Necklace, is a study in modern precision. Introduced in 1925 as a nod to Art Deco, the V has become a cornerstone of Louis Vuitton’s design DNA. Clean lines, perfect proportions and a disciplined focus on the V make the collection a masterclass in refined high jewellery: sharp, modern and unmistakably Louis Vuitton. POA.
While we don’t believe in gender stereotypes, we are especially taken with Louis Vuitton’s necklaces for men, defined by bold contours and signature emblems. Perfect solo or stacked, they radiate contemporary cool. The new LV Club Chain Necklace from Louis Vuitton Menswear is part of the Fall 2026 Capsule Collection. Inspired by Ivy League style, it pairs playful graphics with the maison’s iconography, making each piece a modern classic.
POA; louisvuitton.com
