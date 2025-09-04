The film received a thunderous, 24-minute standing ovation at its premiere, by far the longest at the festival to date, making it the clear crowd favourite to win the prestigious Golden Lion award on September 6.
“Free Palestine,” people in the audience chanted.
The movie has also attracted top Hollywood names as executive producers, giving it added industry heft, including actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who were in Venice on Wednesday to support the production, and Brad Pitt.
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, who also wrote the screenplay, said Hind's voice transcended a single tragedy.
“When I heard the first time the voice of Hind, there was something more than her voice. It was the very voice of Gaza asking for help. It was anger and helplessness that gave birth to the movie,” she told reporters.
The IDF invaded the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. More than 63,000 people living in Gaza have died in the fighting, Gaza health authorities said.
“The narrative around the world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage. I think this is so dehumanising, and that's why cinema and art are important, to give those people a voice and a face. We are saying enough, enough of this genocide,” Ben Hania said.
The world's biggest academic association of genocide scholars announced this week it had passed a resolution saying the legal criteria had been met to establish Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, which Israel denies.
The actors playing the Red Crescent dispatchers said they only heard Rajab's recordings when they were on the set, making the filming an extremely emotional process.
Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees said: “There were two times where I couldn't keep filming. I had a panic attack.”
Reuters
Gaza girl’s desperate pleas in ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ shake Venice film festival
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The anguished final pleas of a five-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in a car under Israeli fire are retold in The Voice of Hind Rajab, a searing new film that received a rapturous premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
“Hind's story carries the weight of an entire people,” one of the actors, Saja Kilani, told reporters in a statement she read out on behalf of the cast and crew before the screening.
The true-life drama focuses on telephone operators from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society who tried for hours to reassure the trapped child as she begged to be rescued from the car, where her aunt, uncle and three cousins lay dead.
“I'm so scared, please come,” the girl says, with the original recordings of her increasingly desperate calls to the dispatchers used to powerful effect throughout the film.
“The real question is, how have we let a child beg for life? No-one can live in peace while even one child is forced to plead for survival. Let Hind Rajab's voice echo around the world,” Kilani said.
After a three-hour wait, the Red Crescent got the green light from Israel to dispatch an ambulance to save Hind. However, contact with the girl and the rescuers was cut soon after the ambulance arrived at the scene.
Days later, the girl's body was found together with those of her relatives in the car. The remains of the two dead ambulance workers were also recovered from their bombed vehicle.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) initially said its troops had not been within firing range of the car. However, independent investigations challenged the assertion and a subsequent UN report said the IDF had destroyed Rajab's car and killed the two medics who were trying to save her.
Asked about the killings this week, the IDF said the incident on January 29 2024 was under review and declined further comment.
No reason to boycott actors over Gaza, director Schnabel says at Venice
The film received a thunderous, 24-minute standing ovation at its premiere, by far the longest at the festival to date, making it the clear crowd favourite to win the prestigious Golden Lion award on September 6.
“Free Palestine,” people in the audience chanted.
The movie has also attracted top Hollywood names as executive producers, giving it added industry heft, including actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who were in Venice on Wednesday to support the production, and Brad Pitt.
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, who also wrote the screenplay, said Hind's voice transcended a single tragedy.
“When I heard the first time the voice of Hind, there was something more than her voice. It was the very voice of Gaza asking for help. It was anger and helplessness that gave birth to the movie,” she told reporters.
The IDF invaded the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. More than 63,000 people living in Gaza have died in the fighting, Gaza health authorities said.
“The narrative around the world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage. I think this is so dehumanising, and that's why cinema and art are important, to give those people a voice and a face. We are saying enough, enough of this genocide,” Ben Hania said.
The world's biggest academic association of genocide scholars announced this week it had passed a resolution saying the legal criteria had been met to establish Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, which Israel denies.
The actors playing the Red Crescent dispatchers said they only heard Rajab's recordings when they were on the set, making the filming an extremely emotional process.
Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees said: “There were two times where I couldn't keep filming. I had a panic attack.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Post-war plan sees US administering Gaza for at least a decade: Washington Post
US expands visa restrictions for Palestinians, NY Times reports
Israel mulls West Bank annexation in response to moves to recognise Palestine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos