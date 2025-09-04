Lifestyle

No reason to boycott actors over Gaza, director Schnabel says at Venice

04 September 2025 - 08:00 By Hanna Rantala and Crispian Balmer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Julian Schnabel during a photocall for the movie "In the Hand of Dante" at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 3 2025.
Julian Schnabel during a photocall for the movie "In the Hand of Dante" at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

US director Julian Schnabel on Wednesday criticised calls for two of the stars of his latest film, Gal Gadot and Gerard Butler, not to show up at the Venice Film Festival over their support for Israel.

Last month a collective of hundreds of film industry figures, Venice4Palestine, urged the festival to take a robust stand over the war in Gaza.

The group subsequently called for Israeli actor Gadot and Britain's Butler, who once took part in a fundraiser for the Israeli Defence Forces, to be barred from the 11-day event.

The two actors appear in Schnabel's star-studded movie In the Hand of Dante which premiered at Venice on Wednesday. Neither actor was set to appear on the red carpet, though Gadot had never been expected to attend, according to pre-festival planning notes.

Asked about the push to bar actors for their political beliefs, Schnabel said: “I think there's no reason to boycott artists. I selected the actors for their merits as actors, and they did an extraordinary job in the film, and that's about it.”

Festival director Alberto Barbera told Reuters last week Venice welcomed open debate, but dismissed calls for anyone to be excluded from the festival.

In the Hand of Dante follows author Nick Tosches as he is drawn into a violent quest to verify the origins of a manuscript believed to be Dante's The Divine Comedy. Jumping between the 21st and 14th centuries, the film interweaves the parallel lives of Tosches and Dante, both played by US actor Oscar Isaac.

The film also stars Al Pacino, John Malkovich, Martin Scorsese, Jason Momoa and Louis Cancelmi. It is being shown out of competition in Venice, meaning it is not in the running for the Golden Lion award.

The project was a labour of love for Schnabel, an American painter-turned-filmmaker who previously directed the art house movies The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, Before Night Falls and At Eternity's Gate.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Venice divided ahead of billionaire Bezos’ ‘wedding of the century’

Venice is divided ahead of next week's celebrity wedding of US tech tycoon Jeff Bezos and Laura Sanchez, with some looking forward to the glitz and ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Post-war plan sees US administering Gaza for at least a decade: Washington Post

A post-war plan for Gaza is circulating within President Donald Trump's administration that would see the US administer the war-torn enclave for at ...
News
3 days ago

Israel mulls West Bank annexation in response to moves to recognise Palestine

Israel is considering annexation in the occupied West Bank as a possible response to France and other countries recognising a Palestinian state, ...
News
3 days ago

Modest food aid increase not enough to stop starvation in Gaza, says World Food Programme chief

More food aid is reaching Gaza but it remains far from enough to prevent widespread starvation, the head of the World Food Programme told Reuters on ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Big flavours, entertainment to light up Soweto Kota Festival Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | From ‘Generations’ to viral meme, keeping up with Kagiso Rakosa Lifestyle
  3. No reason to boycott actors over Gaza, director Schnabel says at Venice Lifestyle
  4. WVentures: Woolworths is charting a bold new course in retail innovation Lifestyle
  5. Tshepo Miya speaks about being ‘Married at First Sight’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gaza girl's desperate pleas in a new film shake Venice | REUTERS
The Voice of Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere