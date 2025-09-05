Who’s your favourite tennis star at Wimbledon and what made you fall in love with them?
Tennis, fashion and a splash of gin with Buhle Samuels
The actress lets us in on her new role as a Hendrick’s Gin ambassador
Image: Supplied by Hendricks Gin
Whether you love it for the fashion, the action or the off court drama, tennis has continued to be a favourite among new and old fans. This includes Hendrick’s Gin, who recently partnered with actress Buhle Samuels for their Ginbledon during the Wimbledon tournament earlier this year.
Looking to reimagine the traditions behind tennis tournaments with its flavourful new offerings, Hendrick’s encourages fans to host their own watch parties and swap the old for something refreshingly new.
We caught up with Samuels to find out about her golden slam in tennis, fashion and drinks.
Who’s your favourite tennis star at Wimbledon and what made you fall in love with them?
Coco Gauff. I love her dedication and unwavering focus. She reminds us that with focus, anything is possible, even becoming the people we idolise. We have the capability to be like them if we work hard and believe.
How do you enjoy your gin?
I love my gin with grapefruit tonic, fresh cucumbers and ice.
Tennis-style sports have become increasingly popular, not only for the fun but for the fashion. Any tips on what fans of your impeccable looks can wear, whether serving aces or slaying courtside?
Keep it effortless and fun. Anything in pastels will look beautiful. Some bold accessories in gold, a chic bob, ponytail or updo do and you’re ready to go.
