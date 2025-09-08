Speaking on the night, Black called herself a “sexy centaur”, which is a very nice way to look at this hot mess. With gothic inspirations dominating in cinema and fashion, Black had many avenues to take to pull off this look that seems to lean towards those inspirations, but none of her textures, accessories or final ensemble are cohesive enough to make it work.
Audrey Nuna, Ciara, Tyla: best and worst dressed at the MTV VMAs 2025
See which fashionistas hit the highest notes and which style victims should be left on mute
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
BEST
AUDREY NUNA
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
In a meta reference to her character from Netflix's animated sensation Kpop Demon Hunters, Nuna made a wink at her character Mira's sleeping bag outfit that was worn to the Met Gala. Breaking the cocoon design from the animation, Nuna wears a floor-length puffer coat to create a little more drama in reference to the original inspiration. She also nods to late 1990s rave fashion with a short jumpsuit and oversized boots and rimless glasses.
CIARA
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
The MTV VMAs have long been a favourite for party looks and daring ensembles. However, Ciara put her most sophisticated foot forward with the cheeky irreverence of Schiaparelli. The all-red jacket dress was not as cinched as the original, allowing her long legs to shine while avoiding tailoring that would clash with her natural curves. The glass sling backs also help create an elongated leg to keep the look glamorous.
SYMONE
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
In one of the many playful nods to 1990s prep, Symone stood out with this leggy look from up-and-comer Keburia. With a drag style that always embraces black culture, she tops the look with a mini fro rather than the blowout wigs that were in demand at this year's award show.
CONAN GRAY
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Celebrating the sailor aesthetic of his latest album Wishbone, the singer brought all the drama in this theatrical get-up. The nautical gown features a drop waist corset that brings attention to the ruffled skirt and his white platform boots. Certainly a look to remember for the budding star.
JUSTINE SKYE
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Slinky 1990s dresses are making a huge comeback with actress and singer Justine Skye leading the pack. The high slit silver dress is all about embracing her curves and length with a minimal approach to accessories, seen in a diamond bracelet and hoop earrings. Her ankle strap platform heels make for a stylish revival of the shoe brought to fame by Barbie a few years ago.
WORST
MEG STALTER
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
While Stalter sought to bring high-end glamour to a doughnut chain, the finished product of her ensemble seems better suited for a Willy Wonka staff member.
KATSEYE
Image: Kylie Cooper
Lauded for their performances on the night and having a new generation of K-pop lovers bopping to their catchy beats, it would seem Katseye have seen their first fumble on the fashion front. While girl groups are famed for embracing co-ordinated looks, it would seem they all agreed to drop the ball in unison. Rather than looking like global sensations, they instead seem dressed for a Britney Spears era convention.
REBECCA BLACK
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Speaking on the night, Black called herself a “sexy centaur”, which is a very nice way to look at this hot mess. With gothic inspirations dominating in cinema and fashion, Black had many avenues to take to pull off this look that seems to lean towards those inspirations, but none of her textures, accessories or final ensemble are cohesive enough to make it work.
TYLA
Image: Kylie Cooper
Every fashion season there is at least one fashion risk-taker who attempts to rock Chanel in a sexy or risqué way. While Tyla pulls off the risqué part of it in this micro mini, the ensemble is a tad boring with layered neck pieces and anklets.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Kagiso, Mihlali, Ashley Ogle: best and worst dressed at the Durban July
GET THE LOOK | Ready for spring with Tyla
IN RANDS | Power dressing: a look at Basetsana Kumalo’s court flow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos