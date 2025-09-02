In this episode, as we move through September, the traditional arts and culture month in Johannesburg, we bring you an art conversation.
The recipient of the 2025 FNB Art Prize was recently announced. The prestigious annual prize, which comes with R100,000, exhibition space at FNB Art Joburg and a solo show at the Johannesburg Art Gallery, has been awarded to Thato Toeba, a Lesotho national five years into their art career. Toeba’s interest in the social sciences, identity, power, justice, history and share of voice informs their mixed media photomontage and assemblage.
Selecting Toeba as this year’s recipient, the jury recognised their work as exuding a quiet force, deployed with clarity and rich materiality which demonstrated as much commitment to process as to meaning.
In our recent conversation, we spoke about how they came from being a practising lawyer, studying towards a PHD, to bagging one of the continent’s most desirable art prizes. We spoke about the Lesotho of their formative years, corruption, how they developed their practice from a photography habit, an organic childhood flair for collage and what is to come from an extraordinary talent. Enjoy.
From law to lauded artist: FNB Art Prize winner Thato Toeba
Spotlight on the rising talent as they share their journey to winning
