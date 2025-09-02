Lifestyle

From law to lauded artist: FNB Art Prize winner Thato Toeba

Spotlight on the rising talent as they share their journey to winning

08 September 2025 - 09:30 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thato Toeba was recently announced the 2025 FNB Art Prize winner.
Thato Toeba was recently announced the 2025 FNB Art Prize winner.
Image: Supplied

In this episode, as we move through September, the traditional arts and culture month in Johannesburg, we bring you an art conversation.

The recipient of the 2025 FNB Art Prize was recently announced. The prestigious annual prize, which comes with R100,000, exhibition space at FNB Art Joburg and a solo show at the Johannesburg Art Gallery, has been awarded to Thato Toeba, a Lesotho national five years into their art career. Toeba’s interest in the social sciences, identity, power, justice, history and share of voice informs their mixed media photomontage and assemblage.

Selecting Toeba as this year’s recipient, the jury recognised their work as exuding a quiet force, deployed with clarity and rich materiality which demonstrated as much commitment to process as to meaning.  

In our recent conversation, we spoke about how they came from being a practising lawyer, studying towards a PHD, to bagging one of the continent’s most desirable art prizes. We spoke about the Lesotho of their formative years, corruption, how they developed their practice from a photography habit, an organic childhood flair for collage and what is to come from an extraordinary talent. Enjoy.        

Remember to like, subscribe, share and talk about the podcast so our work can reach as many of you as possible. You can find us on IonoSpotify and Apple Podcasts.  We are @wantedonlinesa on the socials, and we update wantedonlinesa.co.za daily.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A creative life thoroughly well-lived

One of the questions I ask everyone I break bread with for the purposes of this column is, what have you learnt?
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The art of storing fine cigars

Spanish cedar, smart sensors and silent guardianship for your cigars.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Where to watch whales with a splash of luxury

If you’re planning a marine safari this spring, do it in style at one of these four fine Cape coastal escapes
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former workers bid farewell to Giorgio Armani, who was 'like a father' Lifestyle
  2. Breathe easier: seven ways to help take the sniffles out of allergy season Lifestyle
  3. Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died Lifestyle
  4. WVentures: Woolworths is charting a bold new course in retail innovation Lifestyle
  5. Chicken or beef: tasty recipes to try for International Burger Day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Lungu family challenges repatriation ruling
2025 Mini Aceman S