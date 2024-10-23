Lamelle’s new Synergy Peel is your answer for plumper, brighter skin

One layer of the solution is applied and the therapist will monitor the skin’s reaction and your comfort levels. On application, you may experience a slight tingling on the skin and tightness similar to when you’ve cleansed your skin and left it to air dry. The tingle is felt for a few seconds before disappearing completely. On areas that tend to be more sensitive, such as the cheeks, you may experience some visible redness on the skin, which also quickly subsides.
WHAT IS IT?
The Lamelle Synergy Peel is a revolutionary bioactive, superficial peel designed to combat hyper-pigmentation and provide anti-ageing properties through a hybrid-acid structure. Despite containing trichloroacetic (TCA), the peel promises safe and effective exfoliation while introducing unique biological properties.
TCA has had a bad reputation for not being safe to use on darker skin types due to its very volatile nature, known to “burn” the skin and to be highly inflammatory. However, its ability to work in the deepest layers of the skin also makes it one of the most effective ingredients to use in peels, providing incredible results.
The Synergy Peel harnesses the power of structurally modified TCA and lactic acid’s plumping and hydrating properties, which when combined in a specific molecular ratio transforms TCA’s volatile molecular nature and brings about a collaborative effect with lactic acid that inhibits tyrosinase, collagenase and elastase, the enzymes responsible for causing hyperpigmentation and the breakdown of collagen and elastin.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Though initially concerned TCA is used in the peel, my fears quickly subsided when reassured this was not the TCA I’ve known or heard about. While the Synergy Peel is gentle and safe to use, it’s important to prepare the skin’s barrier before the treatment to ensure it’s in the best possible condition to reap all the benefits of the peel.
About a week before the treatment, skin should be prepped with the Lamelle Serra Soothing Cream, a moisturiser for soothing dry, sensitive skin, providing intense hydration and strengthening the skin’s barrier. The use of products containing active ingredients such as vitamin C and retinol should be discontinued at least three days before the treatment.
THE EXPERIENCE
Before the treatment starts, the therapist assesses the state of your skin, whether it’s feeling good and if the correct skin preparation has been done, to decide the course of action before the skin is cleansed.
If you are new to the Synergy Peel, the next step will be skipped. If you have had many peels or this is your third session, the therapist will follow cleansing with the application of an alcoholic prep solution used to degrease the skin, removing any residual sebum on the skin’s surface and allowing for deeper penetration of the peel.
Next, the peel solution is gently applied over the skin with gauze, which provides better application of the solution, and a small mechanical exfoliation. A fair warning is that the solution has a very strong alcoholic smell, similar to hand sanitiser. The therapist will instruct you to hold your breath while applying the solution around the nose and ask you to breathe out slowly through the nose.
Image: Supplied
One layer of the solution is applied and the therapist will monitor the skin’s reaction and your comfort levels. On application, you may experience a slight tingling on the skin and tightness similar to when you’ve cleansed your skin and left it to air dry. The tingle is felt for a few seconds before disappearing completely. On areas that tend to be more sensitive, such as the cheeks, you may experience some visible redness on the skin, which also quickly subsides.
Once the therapist is happy with the progress of the skin, she will apply a second layer. Since the peel is a leave-on solution, there is no need to rinse off. Next, sunscreen is be applied to the skin as the last step. As a beginner to the peel, the therapist advised that I don’t leave on the solution overnight but rather wash it off at night, at about 6pm or so, with a gentle cleanser and then apply the Correctives Brighter Concentrate and finish off with the Serra Soothing Cream as after care.
It takes about five to seven days for the skin to fully recover and to start to see the results of the peel. Avoid applying makeup, excessive heat and exercise that will produce heat and sweat on the skin on day 1, but from day 2, you can go to gym and apply makeup. It is imperative that after the recommended aftercare products, sunscreen is applied daily to protect the skin from sun exposure.
THE VERDICT
Despite the recommendation for three sessions, each done one month apart, the skin is visibly radiant, feels super hydrated and soft to the touch from the first session. The skin feels very comfortable, with no tingling, burning or redness.
I experienced slight tightness around the corners of the mouth and nose later in the night after cleansing off the solution, which was solved by applying the Serra Soothing Cream. From day three to four I experienced a light flaky peeling around the chin, forehead and nose area. Over days four to seven the flaking continued around the same areas but also around the perimeter of the face, with some dry scaling on the forehead.
The flaking slowly sloughs off with every cleansing and by days seven and eight the flaking is minimal or barely noticeable. I’d recommend giving the skin up to 14 days to not see flaking of any kind and to go back fully to using actives and exfoliators.
My skin feels like it got a huge factory reset. It looks more hydrated and glowing, dark spots look much improved, complexion is more even and it feels noticeably plumper and smoother. From dull, winter-stricken skin, I’ve been going makeup free for close to three weeks — it feels and looks that good.
Lamelle Synergy Peel R855.
lamelle.co.za
