Tyla says new album 'coming in hot' as she wins MTV VMA for Best Afrobeats

South African global megastar Tyla clinched her second straight MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats, this time for her breakout single Push 2 Start, at Sunday night’s ceremony at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The 23-year-old popiano princess beat heavyweights nominated across Africa, including Burna Boy, Asake, Travis Scott, and Wizkid in the Best Afrobeats category.

The award for her other nomination for Best Choreography, crediting Litchi Hov for his choreography role in the Push 2 Start video, went to Doechii’s video for Anxiety.

Tyla turned heads on the red carpet in a 1993 vintage Chanel top reimagined as a micro-minidress, edged with black trim and gold chain details. Originally modelled by Claudia Schiffer, the piece skimmed barely above her hips; she paired it with black mini-briefs.

The look was elevated with Pandora jewellery from head to toe — multiple Talisman chains in varied lengths, stacks of bracelets and rings, layered waist and ankle chains and bold gold hoop earrings — underscoring her dual role as fashion muse and Pandora ambassador.

She completed her style with an intricate sleek black bob, smoky-eye makeup, green-painted nails and classic Christian Louboutin pumps.

On the red carpet, Tyla complimented the other nominees in her category. “The category was very tough, like, shout out to all the nominees. Shout out to Africa, my team. You know it’s just a blessing to be here and to be winning another award.”

When asked about her next album, the Joburg-born singer said: “Yes, it’s coming and it’s coming in hot, like, for real. But for now, just keep an eye out for [a song called] Chanel.”

Within her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP released on July 25, Tyla previewed Chanel at an exclusive Berlin fan event, due out within this month. Her next track is Talk to Me, a duet with New York-born musician Nile Rodgers.

TimesLIVE