Lifestyle

Tyla says new album 'coming in hot' as she wins MTV VMA for Best Afrobeats

She won the award for the second year running, and turned heads on the red carpet in a 1993 vintage Chanel top

08 September 2025 - 09:32
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tyla poses with the Best Afrobeats Award for PUSH 2 START at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on September 7 2025.
Tyla poses with the Best Afrobeats Award for PUSH 2 START at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on September 7 2025.
Image: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

South African global megastar Tyla clinched her second straight MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats, this time for her breakout single Push 2 Start, at Sunday night’s ceremony at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The 23-year-old popiano princess beat heavyweights nominated across Africa, including Burna Boy, Asake, Travis Scott, and Wizkid in the Best Afrobeats category.

The award for her other nomination for Best Choreography, crediting Litchi Hov for his choreography role in the Push 2 Start video, went to Doechii’s video for Anxiety.

Tyla turned heads on the red carpet in a 1993 vintage Chanel top reimagined as a micro-minidress, edged with black trim and gold chain details. Originally modelled by Claudia Schiffer, the piece skimmed barely above her hips; she paired it with black mini-briefs.

The look was elevated with Pandora jewellery from head to toe — multiple Talisman chains in varied lengths, stacks of bracelets and rings, layered waist and ankle chains and bold gold hoop earrings — underscoring her dual role as fashion muse and Pandora ambassador.

She completed her style with an intricate sleek black bob, smoky-eye makeup, green-painted nails and classic Christian Louboutin pumps.

On the red carpet, Tyla complimented the other nominees in her category. “The category was very tough, like, shout out to all the nominees. Shout out to Africa, my team. You know it’s just a blessing to be here and to be winning another award.”

When asked about her next album, the Joburg-born singer said: “Yes, it’s coming and it’s coming in hot, like, for real. But for now, just keep an eye out for [a song called] Chanel.”

Within her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP released on July 25, Tyla previewed Chanel at an exclusive Berlin fan event, due out within this month. Her next track is Talk to Me, a duet with New York-born musician Nile Rodgers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Black Coffee performs to sold-out crowd at SummerStage in New York’s Central Park

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee led the 5,000-strong crowd through a musical journey of deep-house grooves.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

An inspiring journey from behind the scenes to centre stage

In a powerful affirmation of tenacity, Tholsi Pillay — the quiet force behind some of South Africa’s biggest global music achievements — has been ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Charlize Theron 'living life fully' at 50

Charlize Theron turns 50 on Thursday and Hollywood is taking a moment to celebrate a woman whose career has been defined by bold choices, unstoppable ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Tyla and Wizkid’s 'DYNAMITE' to make sizzling video debut

The track, recorded as far back as 2022, was the product of a bold move and persistence on Tyla’s part
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Tyla hosts and wins big at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

South African global music star Tyla made her mark at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), hosting the high-profile event at the Barker ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'It's a win for all young women coming up': Amapiano duo TxC on BET Award

TxC’s win reflects the growing international interest in amapiano, a genre that has seen rapid global expansion over the past three years.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former workers bid farewell to Giorgio Armani, who was 'like a father' Lifestyle
  2. Breathe easier: seven ways to help take the sniffles out of allergy season Lifestyle
  3. Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died Lifestyle
  4. WVentures: Woolworths is charting a bold new course in retail innovation Lifestyle
  5. Chicken or beef: tasty recipes to try for International Burger Day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Lungu family challenges repatriation ruling
2025 Mini Aceman S