September art guide: Galleries, workshops and fairs across SA
Attend artist walkabouts, talks and conversations to engage deeply with the country’s contemporary creative landscape
Image: Stevenson Gallery
Tomorrow is Another Day — Stevenson Gallery, Johannesburg
For his first Johannesburg exhibition since 2020, Neo Matloga unveils Tomorrow is Another Day, a series of paintings he describes as “psychological landscapes” that capture intimate moments of daily life between Johannesburg and his home village of Mamaila.
Working across painting, collage and monotype, Matloga balances myth, memory and ritual with contemporary lived experience. His portraits honour everyday resilience, quiet gestures of dignity and courage that often go unseen.
Tomorrow is Another Day opened on August 30 at Stevenson Gallery, Parktown North, with an artist walkabout and runs until October 25.
Umkhangu/Birthmark — Norval Foundation, Cape Town
Image: Artist and WHATIFTHEWORLD
Norval Foundation presents Umkhangu/Birthmark, the first institutional solo exhibition by KwaZulu-Natal–born artist Sthenjwa Luthuli.
Known for his intricate carved wood reliefs and richly textured prints, Luthuli explores themes of memory, spirituality and cultural identity. The title, meaning “birthmark” in isiZulu, evokes ancestral presence and unique destiny. The show brings together 14 works spanning 2010-25 alongside a new body of work.
Umkhangu/Birthmark opens on September 11 in Gallery 9 at Norval Foundation and runs until January 10 2026. A public walkabout with Luthuli takes place on September 13 at 11am. Tickets for the opening are available via Webtickets.
This is Home — Umhlabathi Collective, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
In celebration of Women’s Month, Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) launched a transformative youth photography workshop in Soweto led by an all-female team of acclaimed photographers including Tshepiso Mazibuko, Tshepiso Mabula, Naledi Mkupa and Zanele Dhlamini.
Under the theme This is Home, 38 participants explored identity, belonging and self-expression through photography, producing powerful narratives that reflect what home means to them as a place, a feeling or even a person. The programme culminates in a public exhibition showcasing the deeply personal works.
This is Home will be open for one day only on September 13 at the Umhlabathi Collective in Newtown. Entry is free.
Margaret Courtney-Clarke: Frail and Flowering — Artvark Gallery, Cape Town
Image: Margaret Courtney-Clarke
As part of the Cape Town Photo Festival, Artvark Gallery presents Frail and Flowering, a solo exhibition by the celebrated Namibian photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke which will run until September 27.
Known for her decades-long commitment to documenting women’s creativity and resilience across Africa, Courtney-Clarke’s work foregrounds sociopolitical realities while celebrating beauty and strength in everyday life. The exhibition is curated and opened by Virginia MacKenny, with opening night sponsored by Creation Wines.
Frail and Flowering opened on September 4 at Artvark Gallery in Kalk Bay with a public conversation set to be led by MacKenny on September 11 at 6pm.
Black Subjects by Serge Alain Nitegeka — Wits Art Museum, Johannesburg
Image: Stevenson Gallery and Thuys Dullart
Serge Alain Nitegeka presents Black Subjects, his first institutional solo show in Johannesburg.
Returning to his alma mater, where his student studio once overlooked the museum’s central gallery, Nitegeka stages a monumental sculptural intervention almost directly below the formative space. Working across painting, sculpture and video, his practice employs abstraction, geometry and colour to create immersive, experiential works that engage the body and refute passivity.
Black Subjects opened on August 26 at Wits Art Museum and the exhibition runs until November 1. Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Entrance is free.
