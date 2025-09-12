In pursuit of rewriting the rules on influence, Tullamore Dew has tapped South Africa's content creators and fans to be part of its Tully Squad Search.
The existing squad is made up of three bold changemakers. Each was selected for the audiences they've reached, their authenticity in how they communicate and the way they’re reshaping social media.
- Mandla Mhinga — entrepreneur, sustainability advocate, and son of music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Mhinga, driven by a need to tell an authentic story, fuses his innovative approach to the green economy with digital storytelling to represent a new kind of influence.
- Alex Beazley — a body-positive entrepreneur and founder of Something Borrowed, an inclusive fashion rental brand. Beazley has transformed self-acceptance into a thriving business and movement, challenging outdated beauty norms.
- Henry Macrery — a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur whose ventures span training, construction, sports management and music. A self-described “people scientist”, Macrery thrives on connecting seemingly unrelated industries and making them work together.
The search is still on for the next 10 ambassadors to enter the Tully Squad competition, with details available on the brand's site.
The Tully Squad’s drink of choice
While some love it neat or on the rocks, the go-to serve for the squad is the Tullamore D.E.W. Original with ginger ale and ice for a crisp, refreshing and made-for-sharing experience.
See more at tullysquad.co.za.
Getting spicy with Mzansi’s Tullamore Dew Tully Squad
Image: Supplied
