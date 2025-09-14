Fashion
Power, prayer and stepping into the spotlight
Bold storytelling defines young fashion designer Tadiwanashe Karen Kaparipari’s debut fashion show
14 September 2025 - 00:00
Launching a brand is no small feat, but for Tadiwanashe Karen Kaparipari, founder of TADI wa NASHE, it was a calling rooted in faith, artistry and storytelling. Inspired by the belief that all creation flows from a greater source, her designs weave together art history and modern influence, resulting in meaningful pieces that celebrate the body. Just months after unveiling her brand in 2024, she made her debut at South African Fashion Week (SAFW), a powerful moment that signalled the arrival of a bold new voice in South African fashion...
