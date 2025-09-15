Continuing her method dressing for Wednesday, Ortega has been having a lot of fun with her appearances since the show's second season premiere. Adding a sexier twist this time, she goes belly dancing gypsy in a racy Givenchy ensemble featuring oversized jewels and a simple high slit black skirt with strappy platform sandals.
Keeping it sultry, she goes for blocked out brows, a rouge lip and a wet look low bun. Pulling back from something overly goth, her nail art is clean with few accessories.
Lisa, Phaedra, Rita: best and worst dressed at the Emmy Awards 2025
In a night celebrating simplicity, see who was a cut above the rest and who got tangled in the worst fabrics
Image: David Swanson, Daniel Cole/Reuters
BEST
LISA
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson
While drawn-back looks were the order of the night, Lisa blends her pop star inspirations with the high end glamour expected on the red carpet of the prestigious event. The White Lotus star explores her inner Glenda the Good witch with a pink high-low dress with a dramatic slit and cascading ribbon fabric that creates a cotton candy effect. The structure of the dress makes it a fairy-tale throwback with modern finishes. Her sparkling pink Louboutin heels complement the statement accessories seen in her bracelet, ring and neck piece.
UZO ADUBA
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson
In her go-to style, Aduba shows how you can keep it fresh in a mermaid dress. The asymmetric silhouette of the black and soft pink dress allows for a chic approach that does not feel dated, especially with the square bust that gives it a high-end finish.
LESLIE BIBB
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson
Corsets and belts have seen a lazy approach to creating a cinched waist, but Bibb tapped the designs of Giorgio Armani for her look on the night. The structural bust creates a tapered waist without needing too many layers and additional accessories, with the silky velvet finish making it a power dressing moment while showcasing the soft lines and design.
ZURI HALL
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Hall gives us a futuristic Disney princess in this metallic burgundy dress. She pairs down the accessories to avoid an overwhelming finish that would have drowned her, which makes the natural makeup and regency ringlets all the more effective for a sophisticated get-up.
LISA ANN WALTER
Because a look is modelled by a 1.82.m-something gazelle on a red carpet does not mean someone who is the opposite can't make it work. Case in point — Walter's stylist directing her to the experienced hands of Cristian Siriano. The look could easily have been a circus reference, but thanks to the silhouette that embraces curvier women, the look's dramatic puffs are best showcased on Walter than on someone lean.
JENNA ORTEGA
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Continuing her method dressing for Wednesday, Ortega has been having a lot of fun with her appearances since the show's second season premiere. Adding a sexier twist this time, she goes belly dancing gypsy in a racy Givenchy ensemble featuring oversized jewels and a simple high slit black skirt with strappy platform sandals.
Keeping it sultry, she goes for blocked out brows, a rouge lip and a wet look low bun. Pulling back from something overly goth, her nail art is clean with few accessories.
JON GRIES
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson
Menswear saw a lot of daring risks and strong styling choices this year beyond boring suit and tie ensembles. Leading the charge is Gries, who took a risk in a brown suit and loafers. The look blends comfort and modern trends with the ease seen in the staple effortlessness to be expected at Jacquemus, especially the parachute silhouette in the pants that is a small tweak to make it less bland.
HARVEY GUILLEN
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
We've seen many a young female star break the rules and take unexpected fashion risks, but here Guillen rethinks menswear in another gender fluid red carpet look. This features an all-black suit dress with pipes of red on the sleeves and hems of the train and the chunky shoes that give it the look an overall edge. Going shirtless is also a strong choice, rather than a silky blouse or T-shirt (as seen from other guests who dropped collared shirts) but the look could have benefited from slimmed down shoulders.
PHAEDRA PARKS
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Capturing a modern day Marilyn Monroe look, the reality TV villain went for a sultry spink on a restrained look. Not often one to be seen in a blonde wig, the platinum bob could have easily made this a dolled-up Halloween look but thanks to a well made gown, it's a glamorous nod to the past.
WORST
RITA ORA
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson
Several attendees seemed to have missed their MTV VMAs invite and opted for poorly styled looks for the glamorous night out at the Emmys. In Ora's case, it seems she is a bit too late with what could have worked better for the Venice Film Festival.
With the poorly attempted glowing skin look, her natural tan makes her look freshly sunburned and makes the pale yellow wrap dress seem drab.
BOWEN YANG
Yang's red carpet look seemed to be the subject of embracing a guns out approach since his new glow up, but he looks like he is a week too late for what would have been an excellent VMAs look with all the right accessories.
The look lacks the right accessories to elevate the silky ivory top and high-waisted trousers and hair style that could have been achieved with a bit more effort.
BRIAN TYREE
Risk-taking look? Yes? Was it worth it? No. Henry's look is incredibly inspired but seems better suited for a Gossip Girl-themed party, where it might not make the clunky accessorising and OTT layers.
MICHAEL URIE
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
This was almost an excellent showing from Urie, but it was ruined by his cropped pants that create weird boxy shapes for the rest of the look, especially with the unnecessary plumage on his left lapel.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Audrey Nuna, Ciara, Tyla: best and worst dressed at the MTV VMAs 2025
Kagiso, Mihlali, Ashley Ogle: best and worst dressed at the Durban July
Tennis, fashion and a splash of gin with Buhle Samuels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos