Stretch your budget by using Milton — one product with over 100 uses

The thought on almost every South African’s mind at the moment is: “How do I save money?” With prices increasing, finding ways to cut back and make ends meet is more important than ever.

“When it comes to saving money there are different ways we can try to alleviate the burden on our wallets. We create budgets, cut back on luxuries and start looking for discounts,” says Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Milton.

“There is another way to save money and that is by using the items we already have in our homes in a more versatile way. We have all seen the many Instagram and TikTok posts showing us the multitude of uses of everyday household products.”

A product such as Milton, which is more commonly known as a sterilising product for baby’s bottles, can have other uses.

In fact, Milton can be used in over 100 different ways that many don’t know about. By using one product with many uses, you are cutting back on purchasing different products for specific uses.

When purchasing Milton, you are purchasing a product that can do these 10 common cleaning chores — and more:

Disinfect and clean the inside of your fridge. Cleans and disinfect counter surfaces. Remove the build-up of mould and mildew on bathroom basin tops and cupboards. Purify water before drinking — a must for camping trips. Disinfect the bin to stop the spread of germs. Wash fresh fruit and vegetables to get rid of traces of soil. Pour a few drops of Milton fluid into a vase and your flowers will last longer. Wipe toilet seats and covers to stop the spread of bacteria. You can also pour Milton fluid inside the toilet bowl. Keep the water in your paddling pool maintained. The first historical use of Milton was as a mouth rinse — and it still works.

With these uses and 90 more, using Milton to replace a few other items can help you stretch your budget. Rather than buying a whole lot of different products for different purposes, you can just purchase one multipurpose product, helping to save that little extra when doing your monthly shopping.

Milton is available in the form of Sterilising Tablets, Sterilising Fluid and, for convenient household cleaning purposes only, a Sterilising Surface Trigger Spray.

This article was sponsored by Milton.