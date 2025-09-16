Lifestyle

POLL | Can black people use the k-word to describe their natural hair?

16 September 2025 - 11:15 By TIMESLIVE
Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has been dragged for using the k-word to describe her hair.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has sparked controversy after using the k-word to refer to her natural hair during her speech at a promotional event for Carlton Hair.

Mlotshwa used the term “kaf**r hare [hair]” to describe her coarse-textured hair, sparking a debate. While some social media users understood the context of the word, others believed it was inappropriate.

According to South African law, using the k-word is illegal and constitutes hate speech.

Mlotshwa has apologised for using the slur.

“I spoke in the language we commonly used where I grew up,” she said. “We rendered the k-word's humiliation untrue. My intention was never to demean anyone.”

