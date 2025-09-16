Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has sparked controversy after using the k-word to refer to her natural hair during her speech at a promotional event for Carlton Hair.
Mlotshwa used the term “kaf**r hare [hair]” to describe her coarse-textured hair, sparking a debate. While some social media users understood the context of the word, others believed it was inappropriate.
According to South African law, using the k-word is illegal and constitutes hate speech.
Mlotshwa has apologised for using the slur.
“I spoke in the language we commonly used where I grew up,” she said. “We rendered the k-word's humiliation untrue. My intention was never to demean anyone.”
POLL | Can black people use the k-word to describe their natural hair?
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has sparked controversy after using the k-word to refer to her natural hair during her speech at a promotional event for Carlton Hair.
Mlotshwa used the term “kaf**r hare [hair]” to describe her coarse-textured hair, sparking a debate. While some social media users understood the context of the word, others believed it was inappropriate.
According to South African law, using the k-word is illegal and constitutes hate speech.
Mlotshwa has apologised for using the slur.
“I spoke in the language we commonly used where I grew up,” she said. “We rendered the k-word's humiliation untrue. My intention was never to demean anyone.”
READ MORE:
A case of ‘hair’ today, gone tomorrow for Mbali over ‘K-word’
Enhle Mbali apologises for 'I have k*ffir hare’ remark
Enhle Mbali: Blood, sweat and Vogue
Lisa, Phaedra, Rita: best and worst dressed at the Emmy Awards 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos