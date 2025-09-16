While many children can outgrow eczema, for others it is a lifelong condition which requires careful management and ongoing treatment, all at a cost.
“In South Africa, access to specialist dermatological care is limited, especially outside major cities, and finding the right combination of treatments can be costly. Even for those who can afford to visit a private dermatologist, there may be long waiting times to secure an appointment,” said Pillay.
Eczema can be triggered by factors ranging from diet to stress, allergies and contact with products such as lotions, soaps and detergents. The triggers are, however, not the same for everyone, and there may be a delay between a trigger and symptom onset, so identifying what sets off inflammation can take time and effort.
“Eczema is no longer a condition we simply manage with creams and lifestyle advice. We are in an era of remarkable medical advancements. With the introduction of targeted biologic therapies, improved understanding of skin barrier science and personalised treatment strategies, patients are finally able to achieve long-term control and a better quality of life. World Eczema Day reminds us of the importance of early diagnosis, patient education and access to the life-changing treatments,” said Pillay.
Surviving the great itch: atopic eczema
Image: Supplied
Of the many days celebrated in September, World Atopic Eczema Day is dedicated to bring awareness to the condition. The awareness campaign on September 14 was themed “Our Skin, Our Journey” to highlight the experiences and daily struggles of people managing it.
Atopic eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is an inflammatory skin condition with symptoms including extreme itchiness, swelling and redness. It is a fairly common condition affecting 15% to 20% of children and about 3% of adults globally, with varying degrees of severity. Of that number, 50% said they feel frustrated by the condition.
Beyond the physical discomfort that comes from itching and painful flare-ups, eczema also affects mental health, wellbeing and self-confidence. Research has shown people living with atopic eczema are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. It has also been found to have a significant impact on sleep, which affects productivity and school performance, and further affects psychological wellbeing.
Specialist dermatologist and head of the Helen Joseph Hospital dermatology department Dr Lushen Pillay said: “Eczema is not a minor ailment. It is a chronic condition that can affect people’s quality of life and confidence.”
While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to eczema management, there are steps people can take to understand their condition and manage symptoms.
Here are five pointers that Pillay stressed:
