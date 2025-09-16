Spring is in full swing and while the budding flowers and warmer weather are signs of the changing season, for many people it's also the ceaseless sneezes and itchy eyes.
Unu Health founder Tania Joffe says this is common during the season, especially in regions where the pollen count is high.
“The good news is with the right approach you can reduce exposure, manage symptoms and enjoy the beauty of spring,” she said.
According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood, allergic rhinitis symptoms among adolescents in Cape Town climbed from 30.4% in 1995 to 38.5% in 2003. A 2013 study by the Scientific Electronic Library showed while 48% of people reported chronic nasal symptoms, only 14.9% tested positive for true allergic rhinitis via skin prick tests, highlighting the importance of accurate diagnosis. This data, with further studies of broader data from Southern Africa, shows a rising rate of rhino conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis over time.
So what are spring allergies? Joffe describes them as an allergic rhinitis that happens when your immune system overreacts to airborne allergens such as grass, tree or weed pollen. These common irritants trigger a histamine response, leading to sneezing, itching, congestion and watery eyes.
“Your body mistakes pollen for a threat and the resulting histamine release causes the classic symptoms we dread in spring.”
Three ways to beat spring allergies
Are you confusing cold and flu symptoms with a seasonal allergy? Here's how you can tell them apart and avoid ongoing illness
Image: Supplied
Spring is in full swing and while the budding flowers and warmer weather are signs of the changing season, for many people it's also the ceaseless sneezes and itchy eyes.
Unu Health founder Tania Joffe says this is common during the season, especially in regions where the pollen count is high.
“The good news is with the right approach you can reduce exposure, manage symptoms and enjoy the beauty of spring,” she said.
According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood, allergic rhinitis symptoms among adolescents in Cape Town climbed from 30.4% in 1995 to 38.5% in 2003. A 2013 study by the Scientific Electronic Library showed while 48% of people reported chronic nasal symptoms, only 14.9% tested positive for true allergic rhinitis via skin prick tests, highlighting the importance of accurate diagnosis. This data, with further studies of broader data from Southern Africa, shows a rising rate of rhino conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis over time.
So what are spring allergies? Joffe describes them as an allergic rhinitis that happens when your immune system overreacts to airborne allergens such as grass, tree or weed pollen. These common irritants trigger a histamine response, leading to sneezing, itching, congestion and watery eyes.
“Your body mistakes pollen for a threat and the resulting histamine release causes the classic symptoms we dread in spring.”
Silent but deadly truth: why women's farts smell worse than men's
To better distinguish whether you are suffering from a cold or allergies, Joffe provides three pointers on how to reduce exposure and treat symptoms:
Spotting the difference: allergy vs cold
Diagnosing spring allergies
Reduce exposure: seasonal strategy
“Allergies don’t have to define your springtime,” said Joffe. “By knowing what triggers your symptoms, reducing exposure and seeking proper treatment you can enjoy this vibrant season.
“Best to speak to a doctor about what treatment option would be best for you from antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids to help with congestion and inflammation or immunotherapy to provide long-term relief for especially persistent cases.”
For more information visit http://www.unuhealth.org.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
7 hidden germ spots at home causing hay fever symptoms
The power of flowers: slow travel in the Overberg
They're the sinuses of the times and they're not looking good
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos