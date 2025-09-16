Lifestyle

Three ways to beat spring allergies

Are you confusing cold and flu symptoms with a seasonal allergy? Here's how you can tell them apart and avoid ongoing illness

16 September 2025 - 14:00 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Allergic rhinitis symptoms are on the rise in South Africa.
Allergic rhinitis symptoms are on the rise in South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Spring is in full swing and while the budding flowers and warmer weather are signs of the changing season, for many people it's also the ceaseless sneezes and itchy eyes.

Unu Health founder Tania Joffe says this is common during the season, especially in regions where the pollen count is high.

The good news is with the right approach you can reduce exposure, manage symptoms and enjoy the beauty of spring,” she said.

According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood, allergic rhinitis symptoms among adolescents in Cape Town climbed from 30.4% in 1995 to 38.5% in 2003. A 2013 study by the Scientific Electronic Library showed while 48% of people reported chronic nasal symptoms, only 14.9% tested positive for true allergic rhinitis via skin prick tests, highlighting the importance of accurate diagnosis. This data, with further studies of broader data from Southern Africa, shows a rising rate of rhino conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis over time.

So what are spring allergies? Joffe describes them as an allergic rhinitis that happens when your immune system overreacts to airborne allergens such as grass, tree or weed pollen. These common irritants trigger a histamine response, leading to sneezing, itching, congestion and watery eyes.

“Your body mistakes pollen for a threat and the resulting histamine release causes the classic symptoms we dread in spring.”

Silent but deadly truth: why women's farts smell worse than men's

A dietician and human nutrition lecturer shares valuable insights on the unique health needs of men and women, providing practical tips for a ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

To better distinguish whether you are suffering from a cold or allergies, Joffe provides three pointers on how to reduce exposure and treat symptoms:

Spotting the difference: allergy vs cold 

  • fevers are absent with allergies, if you have a fever then it's more likely you have a cold or flu;
  • colds resolve themselves within 7–10 days while allergies persist; and
  • itching is much more common with allergies.

Diagnosing spring allergies

  • note when symptoms spike and how long they linger; 
  • consult a healthcare provider, especially if symptoms are severe or recurring; and
  • allergy testing: skin prick or blood tests are able to identify triggers.

Reduce exposure: seasonal strategy

  • track local pollen counts, UCT's pollen network provides region-specific alerts (visit medicalacademic.co.za)
  • keep windows closed and consider air conditioning to block pollen indoors;
  • shower and change clothes after outdoor activities to remove lingering allergens;
  • use saline nasal rinses to flush out pollen;
  • wash bedding frequently and in hot water to eliminate allergens; and
  • wear sunglasses outdoors to shield your eyes from pollen.

“Allergies don’t have to define your springtime,” said Joffe. “By knowing what triggers your symptoms, reducing exposure and seeking proper treatment you can enjoy this vibrant season.

“Best to speak to a doctor about what treatment option would be best for you from antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids to help with congestion and inflammation or immunotherapy to provide long-term relief for especially persistent cases.”

For more information visit http://www.unuhealth.org.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

7 hidden germ spots at home causing hay fever symptoms

It’s time to make sure the hot spots are taken care of, says expert.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

The power of flowers: slow travel in the Overberg

A stop to smell the flowers in Stanford unearths a delicious trail of slow travel experiences in the Overberg
Lifestyle
10 months ago

They're the sinuses of the times and they're not looking good

There is nothing like a throbbing sinus, the itching and interminable sneezing to let the victim know that spring has sprung
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prominent winemaker and rugby legend Jan 'Boland' Coetzee dies Lifestyle
  2. It’s time to act: South Africans have a right to know what’s in their food Lifestyle
  3. POLL | Can black people use the k-word to describe their natural hair? Lifestyle
  4. Lisa, Phaedra, Rita: best and worst dressed at the Emmy Awards 2025 Lifestyle
  5. Surviving the great itch: atopic eczema Lifestyle

Latest Videos

US officers attend Belarus-Russia war games amid NATO tensions
One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia