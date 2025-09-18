Gauteng dominates Miss SA 2025 top 10 spots

The Miss SA organisation has announced the top 10 contestants who will be competing for this year's crown on October 25 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.
Gauteng dominates the list with six contestants, followed by the Western Cape with two contestants, while KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape each have one. Eight of the contestants live in Gauteng.
The organisation said the shortlisting was overseen by a well-known firm of auditors, led by journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri and certified neuroscience and mental fitness/ executive business coach Liezel van der Westhuizen.
The Miss SA 2025 top 10 contestants:
1. Nelly Mashile, 28, Gauteng — doctor and surgeon.
She advocates for bridging the gap between access and opportunity, empowering young people to reach their full potential.
She entered Miss SA in 2023 but reapplied this year. “As someone from a very disadvantaged background, getting an education on a housekeeper’s salary, I carry the responsibility to represent children from similar backgrounds,” Mashile said.
2. Lebohang Msimanga, 27, KwaZulu-Natal — client manager and professional model.
Msimanga is now living in Midrand, Johannesburg. She holds a BCom in economics and marketing from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She helps young people cultivate leadership skills through her legacy project, The Lebo Leads Foundation.
3. Qhawekazi Mazaleni, 24, Eastern Cape. — Master of Arts in speech-language pathology candidate.
Now living in Gauteng, Mazaleni holds a speech, language and hearing therapy degree from Stellenbosch University and is doing a Master of Arts in speech-language pathology through the University of Pretoria with a focus on autism. “Bridging cultural and linguistic gaps in speech therapy and being informed of our political, economic and social worlds.”
4. Luyanda Zuma, 23, KwaZulu-Natal — actress and model.
Zuma was a top 10 finalist in Miss SA 2022. She has a Bachelor's degree in live performance from Afda. Through her newly established media house LeNZ Media she wants to contribute to African storytelling and open doors for new graduates. Through her child and youth development-focused Nonhlelo Foundation, she spends time in orphanages.
5. Nthabiseng Kgasi, 30, Gauteng — marketing manager.
She holds Bachelor's and Honours degrees in marketing and communications in media from Monash University and runs a small social media management company. Kgasi wants to help bridge the digital divide for people in underserved communities using her skills.
6. Karabo Mareka, 28, Gauteng — flight attendant.
She now lives in the US working for United Airlines. She said she entered the Miss SA competition to be a “beacon of hope for young South Africans who, like me, are unable to further their education due to financial constraints.”
7. Ghee-Ann Rademan, 23, Western Cape — mental health professional.
Rademan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in industrial psychology from Stellenbosch University and launched her own online counselling platform for young girls and adult women. She said she entered Miss SA to amplify her voice to empower more women in the country.
8. Bridgette Jones, 28, Western Cape — flight attendant.
Jones is studying management online through the German International University of Applied Sciences. She said entering the competition was the next logical step in living a life she loves and winning the title would help her achieve her goal of creating a compassionate footprint.
9. Zanele Phakathi, 27, Gauteng — works with the enterprise architecture team at the Public Investment Corporation
Phakathi has an advanced diploma in business information technology from the University of Johannesburg. She is the founder of Diamonds Model Academy — where she mentors and trains young models — and Za Power House Foundation, where she runs community programmes focused on education and youth empowerment.
10. Gizelle Venske, 27, Gauteng — qualified chartered accountant.
She holds a BCom accounting sciences degree from the University of Pretoria and has started a new role as a business development manager at a global indirect tax firm. Her advocacy comes through her role as an auditor. She mentors peers on essential skills like budgeting, building a credit score, understanding interest, and using e-filing for tax returns.
