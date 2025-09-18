“What she did affected me badly. It affected my mental health. I'm not doing this for fame or clout. What I went through is traumatic. I don't want someone like this to represent our country.”
Miss SA top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones responds to bullying allegations
'These allegations are completely untrue'
Image: Bridgette_jones/ Instagram
Miss South Africa top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones has dismissed allegations of bullying after her former colleague Kayla Jenecker accused her of mistreating her for two years while they worked together.
Jenecker, who is also in the modelling industry, posted a series of TikTok videos explaining how she was bullied by Jones and other colleagues.
“Miss SA, what’s happening? Do you know that you just revealed your top 10, and I find out that one of them is the girl who bullied me at my workplace? Bridgette Jones. I am so shocked,” Jenecker said.
She said everything was fine when she started working at the company but things changed when she began performing better than her other colleagues, including Jones.
“Everyone was so nice at the office, and I was like, 'I'm going to work here for the rest of my life.' The people were so nice. Little did I know that they were good pretenders.”
In another post Jenecker posted a picture with Jones when they used to work together.
Gauteng dominates Miss SA 2025 top 10 spots
She recalled moments when she was allegedly mistreated, saying Jones would give her the silent treatment, body-shame her, and that other colleagues would make fun of her. She added the matter was reported to the CCMA and that the case was ongoing.
“I'm not doing this because she made it to the top 10. When I checked the list and saw her, it brought back the trauma; I started shaking. Is this who we want as our future Miss SA? Is this a representation of what we want? You can't walk into the Miss SA pageant and think it's OK that you bullied someone and that it's all behind you.
“What she did affected me badly. It affected my mental health. I'm not doing this for fame or clout. What I went through is traumatic. I don't want someone like this to represent our country.”
Jones responded to the allegations in an Instagram post.
“These allegations are completely untrue,” she said.
She said she was not involved in the legal case.
“By the time those proceedings took place, I had already left the company. I have reached out to my former employer to obtain documentation confirming this fact, so there is no room for doubt. He has also responded by posting a video in which he addresses her claims.
“This situation has been deeply distressing, as it unfairly affects my name and reputation. I remain committed to conducting myself with integrity and respect, both personally and professionally. I kindly ask for privacy as I address this matter through the appropriate channels.”
Responding to the allegations, the Miss SA organisation said: “All our participants in the programme are expected to uphold the Miss South Africa code of conduct, which outlines our commitment to respect, integrity and accountability throughout the competition.
“Miss SA does not condone any behaviour that is not aligned to these values. While we take all concerns seriously, we are guided by our established protocols and rely on formal processes to deal with any complaints.”
