Spring dining trends with chef Yoshan Naidu of @Sandton Hotel

Do any of the trends in the dining scene influence what you choose to put in a menu?
Absolutely. While I stay true to authentic flavours and strong culinary technique, I pay close attention to evolving food trends — especially those around sustainability, plant-based dining and global fusion.
Diners today are more adventurous and health conscious, so I like to strike a balance between comforting, nostalgic dishes and contemporary twists that keep things exciting. That said, no trend outweighs quality — the produce and flavour always come first.
What ingredients have become a signature in what you cook?
Being South African Indian and growing up in Durban, spices are at the heart of my cooking — not just heat but depth and complexity. Curry leaves, cumin, coriander and fresh chilli are staples in my kitchen.
I also love incorporating tamarind for that sweet-sour kick and coconut milk for a smooth richness. These ingredients have become part of my signature because they allow me to bring warmth and comfort to my food, no matter the dish or cuisine style.
Image: Supplied
Blending classic elegance with contemporary flair, chef Yoshan Naidu has brought his mouthwatering love for captivating dishes at @Sandton Hotel. We catch up with the culinary stay about what lovers of comfort fine dining can expect and his approach to local cuisine.
Spring not only ushers in warm weather but sees diners rush in droves to eat out. What can we expect from the @Sandton Hotel’s menu this season?
Spring is a season of freshness, colour and energy — and our menu at @Sandton Hotel reflects that. We’re introducing lighter, vibrant dishes that showcase seasonal produce at its best.
Expect an exciting mix of local flavours and global inspiration — from fresh seafood with citrus infusions to crisp salads with bursts of herbs and spice. We’re also leaning into plant-forward options that celebrate the bounty of the season while keeping bold flavours at the forefront.
Image: Supplied
What dishes from your heritage or approach can we expect to see in the menu?
My heritage is a huge part of who I am as a chef. You’ll see that influence in the way I use spice, layering flavour thoughtfully rather than overpowering the dish.
At @Sandton Hotel I like to weave those elements into the menu subtly — think Durban-style lamb curry reimagined in a gourmet way, or a fragrant biryani with a modern presentation.
You’ll also see hints of my time abroad, especially my experience in Dubai, where I gained an appreciation for Middle Eastern flavours and fine dining finesse. It comes together in a way that feels fresh, yet rooted in who I am: a proudly South African chef with Indian roots, shaped by local and international kitchens.
